Acquired Orphan Blood Diseases Therapeutics Market post-pandemic Analysis 2027: Size, Share Growth, Trends

The global acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics market size is projected to expand at a steady rate owing to growing geriatric population in the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Acquired Orphan Blood Diseases Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Recombinant Factor, Immunoglobulin Infusion therapy, Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate, Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists, Others), By Disease Indication (Acquired Agranulocytosis, Acquired Hemophilia, Acquired Von Willebrand Syndrome) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), the number of old persons in the world, aged 60 years and above, will reach 2.1 billion by 2050, nearly doubling in a span of three decades. Moreover, by 2030 itself the geriatric population will outpace the adolescent population, the DESA further reports. Old age is one of the most common causes for blood disorders. For example, the National Organization for Rare Disorders states that aged people between the 60-years of age and 80-years of age are at high risk of developing acquired haemophilia, a rare blood disease. Therefore, rising number of old people will necessitate development of efficient and effective therapeutics to manage these conditions, which augurs well for the growth of this market.

Market Driver

Rising Preference for Intravenous Immunoglobulin to Boost the Market

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a commonly administered therapy for people suffering from chronic and rare blood disorders. For instance, IVIG is being considered for the treatment of acquired von Willebrand syndrome (AVWS) due to its potential in shortening bleeding time in patients. Furthermore, the IVIG method offers a few advantages over other traditional methods. For instance, patients opting for IVIG required fewer rounds of treatment as the infusion frequency is every three to four weeks, which is roughly once a month. Moreover, IVIG patients seldom have local site reactions such swelling or rashes. Lastly, professional training is not a prerequisite for the administration of IVIG in patients as the process is regular and can be performed by nurses. Thus, patients with blood diseases are increasingly showing preference towards IVIG owing to its many advantages, thereby fueling the acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America to Occupy the Driver’s Seat; Europe to Perform Impressively

Among regions, North America is set to command the acquired orphan blood diseases therapeutics market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing spread of blood-related disorders. In addition to this, strong funding for by governments in the region as well as academic organizations for research & development in the field medicine and healthcare provides a firm foundation for the market to grow in the region. Similar trends are expected to drive the market in Europe. In Asia-Pacific, rising awareness for rare blood disorders, coupled with high incidence of anemia among women in the region, will propel the market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Research Collaborations among Key Players to Make Competition Fierce

Well-established players in this market are further strengthening their position by entering into research-driver partnerships to pool resources and develop advanced therapies for rare diseases and disorders. Their efforts are bearing fruit as regulatory bodies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is providing the necessary support to these innovative therapies and drugs.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Pfizer announced that it will be taking over the development of SB-525, the haemophilia A gene therapy, from Sangamo Therapeutics, which was hitherto being developed by the two companies collaboratively. Developedusing recombinant adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), the therapy is now entering the third phase clinical trials.

February 2019: Sanofi's Cablivi®(caplacizumab-yhdp) was green lit by the FDA, indicated for treating adults suffering from acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP). This makes the medicine first nanobody-based therapy in the US to get cleared for specifically treating a

List of Companies Profiled in the Acquired Orphan Blood Disorders Therapeutics Market Report:

Pfizer

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Amgen Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Celgene Corporation

Shire plc

