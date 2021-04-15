Urine Output Monitoring Systems Market Regional Opportunities and Assessment of Key Market Players 2021-2027

The increasing prevalence of kidney function diseases is expected to promote the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Urine Output Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Manual Urine Output Monitoring Systems, Automated Urine Output Monitoring Systems), By Usage (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the rising necessity for fluid management can be a vital factor likely to aid the expansion of the market.

Market Driver :

Rising Emphasis on Kidney Management to Enable Growth

The growing need for fluid management for monitoring kidney function diseases is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. According to data published by National Chronic Kidney Disease Fact Sheet, in 2017, nearly 30 million U.S. population was estimated to suffer from chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and accounted for nearly 15% of the U.S. population. The rising incidence of kidney disorders around the world is expected to spur business opportunities for the market in the near future. The rising emphasis on monitoring and efficient management of kidney disorders by healthcare providers is expected to further augment the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing collaborations and partnerships among major players are expected to favor the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in February 2017, Medline Industries Inc announced that it has signed an agreement with Potrero Medical for marketing and distribution exclusivity of Accuryn critical care monitoring system in North America.

Nonetheless, the risk associated with tract infection and false odoris expected to hamper the growth of the market. Similarly, discomfort related to the manual urine output device is predicted to further limit its adoption during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases to Aid Growth in North America

Geographically, the global urine output monitoring systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to account for the largest share owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases in the region. The ongoing efforts of market players and strategic acquisitions will subsequently propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, Navamedic ASA announced that it has acquired Observe Medical International AB for the introduction of Sippi, a urine monitoring device that will be launched in German and Nordic markets. Europe is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the new product introductions by main industry players. Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share in the market owing to the increasing patient poolsuffering from kidney diseases.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Urine Output Monitoring Systems Market:

Biometrix

Future Path Medical Holding Company LLC

Cardinal Health, Navamedic ASA

Potrero Medical

RenalSense Ltd

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

