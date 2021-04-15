Dental Implants market Size, Revenue Growth Opportunities And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The increasing demand for dental implant due to its advantages over tooth replacement is a key factor driving the global dental implants market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design (Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.” The global dental implants market was valued at USD 3,870.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,725.7 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%.

Leading Players operating in the Dental Implants Market are:

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher

Dentisply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem Implant

BioHorizons

CeraRoot SL.

Anthogyr Group

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants

4.2 Competition Matrix by Key products/ Key players

4.3 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

4.4 New Product Launches

4.5 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

4.6 Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants.

Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Material

5.2.1 Titanium Implants

5.2.2 Zirconium Implants

5.2.3 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Design

5.3.1 Tapered Implants

5.3.2 Parallel Implants

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Type

5.4.1 Endosteal Implants

5.4.2 Subperiosteal Implants

5.4.3 Transosteal Implants

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1 Hospitals

5.5.2 Dental Clinics

5.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Material

6.2.1 Titanium Implants

6.2.2 Zirconium Implants

6.2.3 Others

6.3. Market Analysis – By Design

6.3.1 Tapered Implants

6.3.2 Parallel Implants

6.4. Market Analysis – By Type

6.4.1 Endosteal Implants

6.4.2 Subperiosteal Implants

6.4.3 Transosteal Implants

6.5. Market Analysis – By End User

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.2 Dental Clinics

6.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

6.6. Market Analysis – By Country

6.6.1 USA

6.6.2 Canada

Continued…

