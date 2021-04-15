Proton Pump Inhibitors Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

The global proton pump inhibitors market is likely to derive growth from the increasing emphasis on the research and development of the drug. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Proton Pump Inhibitors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Omeprazole, Esomeprazole, Rabeprazole, Dexlansoprazole, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will derive growth from the presence of several large scale companies across the world.

Proton pump inhibitors are a class of drugs that are used to block the production of acid in the stomach. They block a specific enzyme in the wall of the stomach that ultimately stops the production of acids. These drugs can help reduce heartburns and severe conditions such as ulcers. The increasing investment in the research and development of efficient drugs will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall proton pump inhibitors market in the coming years. Variations in product offerings and flexibilities in drug delivery systems will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The presence of several large scale companies will also contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders will lead to a wider adoption of PPIs across the world.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/proton-pump-inhibitors-market-102048

Increasing Number of Product Launches will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches has made the highest impact on market growth. The growing investment in product R&D has yielded a few exceptional products in recent years. The increasing number of product innovations has in turn created a huge platform for market growth.In February 2015, ESAI Global announced the launch of a new PPI. The company introduced ‘Parriet,’ a proton pump inhibitor that is used in the treatment of several types of ulcers including gastric ulcers and duodenal ulcers. The dosages for Pariet are available in 5 mg, 10 mg, and 15 mg; a factor that will help address the need for specific requirements based on the severity of the condition. ESAI’s latest product will not just benefit the company but will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America Dominates the Market; Increasing Demand for the Product to Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America currently dominates the market. The demand for the product in this region is consequential to the increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal diseases (GERD); a severe condition that requires early attention.The market in Europe is expected to emerge as the second largest market driven by the rising health awareness as increasing per capital income in several countries across this region.

List of companies profiled in the report:

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Industry Developments:

April 2018:AstraZenecaannounced the launch of a new proton pump inhibitor named Nexium. The company claims that this product is available in 10mg and 20mg and is used for the treatment of gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, and other gastroenterological disorders.

For speaking to our Industry Experts, please click here.

Related Reports:

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.