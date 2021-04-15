Generator Sales Market Size, Share, Global Trend, By Strength And Geography Forecast Till 2026

The global generator sales market is expected to gain momentum from an ever-increasing demand for oil and gas. According to Fortune Business Insights, in a published report, titled, “Generator Sales“: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026, the global market is projected to reach approximately USD 29.9 Bn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.79% in the forecast period. The report also states that the global generator sales market was valued at nearly USD 19.15 Bn in 2018.

Top Players

Cummins Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Kohler-SDMO

Aggreko

Himoinsa

Ingersoll Rand

Wärtsilä

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Generac Power Systems

FG Wilson

Rolls-Royce

Atlas Copco

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd

Briggs & Stratton

Inmesol S.L

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

MQ Energy Inc.

Wacker Neuson

Generator Sales Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:

Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

Infrastructural Development to Favor Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The global generator sales market is geographically divided into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the generator sales market share during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising demand from emerging nations, such as Malaysia, Japan, China, Indonesia, and India. These countries have so far exhibited steady generator sales market growth. This is because of the possession of strong potential of development in pharmaceutical, construction, commercial, and marine.

Asia Pacific is hence considered to be one of the fastest-growing continents in the entire world because of the persistent development in developing countries, namely, China and India. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the demand for diesel generators will rise in these nations due to rising investment towards infrastructural development, which will, in turn, boost the generator sales market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa will exhibit rapid growth and will follow the footsteps of Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The report further reveals that the rising demand from mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, residential, marine, manufacturing, and other industries will contribute to the global generator sales market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid development in construction as well as other business units and expansion of mining industry, are likely to boost global market growth. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will not witness tragic decline in sales and growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

1. By Fuel Type

Gas

Diesel

Others

2. By Power Rating

Below 75kVA

75-375kVA

375-750kVA

Above 750kVA

3. By Application

Stand By

Peak Shaving

Continuous

4. By End-User

Mining

Oil & Gas

Construction

Residential

Marine

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Commercial

Others

5. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Queries Addressed In Market Report:

What opportunities are present for the market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Construction Equipment?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is the Generator Sales market being utilized?

How many units are estimated to be sold in 2020?

Cummins Launches HSK78G Generator Series to Push the Level of Efficiency

Cummins Inc., a provider of engines, filtration, and power generation products, headquartered in the U.S., debuted its new natural gas generator series called HSK78G in March 2019. The series is specially designed to offer reliable power, regardless of the climate, including extreme altitude or extreme heat up to 131 degrees Celsius as well as the source of natural gas. According to the company, its new technology will represent a bold move into the field of natural gas. The HSK78G series models are suitable for several sets of industries, such as manufacturing, hospitals, mining, and shopping malls.

Rolls Royce, a pre-eminent engineering company, based in the U.K., announced in February 2019 that it had signed a contract to offer its MTU diesel generators in order to supply power backup to the nuclear power plant located at Hinkley Point C in Somerset in the U.K. The company stated that it had been using its in-house capability to provide four sets of generators, full system integration, and all controls and instrumentations.

Earlier, in September 2018, Cummins Inc. declared that it was awarded a contract worth D490.9 million by the United States Department of Defence. Its main aim was to produce diesel-powered generators. According to the contract, Cummins will supply Advanced Medium Mobile Power Sources (AMMPS) generator sets through 2023. These generators will possess carbon emission reduction of 509,698 metric tons carbon dioxide over their expected life.

Key Features of Market Research Report:

This report provides detail analysis of the Generator Sales market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various Generator Sales market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2023 of industry.

The global Generator Sales market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

