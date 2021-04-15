Oilfield Service Market Global Trends, Size, Segments And Growth Forecast To 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global oilfield service market accounted for a value of US$ 250 Bn in the year 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 330 Bn by 2026. The global market for “oilfield service” is anticipated to post a steady CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights recently published this information in a report, titled “Oilfield Service Market Size, Share and Global Trend by By Service (Seismic Service, Drilling Service, Completion & Workover Service Production Service, Processing & Separation Service, Others), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

The growing advancements in technology is the chief factor driving the oilfield service market. Several oilfield services across the world use these improved tools and technologies to enhance their E&P activities in offshore and onshore areas. The oil and gas (O&G) industry is presently thriving on account of rising population, which in turn, may enable growth in the oilfield services market at a steady rate.

Segmentation

1. By Service

Seismic Service

Drilling Service

Completion & Workover Service

Production Service

Processing & Separation Service

2. By Application

Onshore

Offshore

3. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)”:

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Argentina, Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

North America to Remain Dominant and Offer Huge Growth Opportunities

Among regions, North America is expected to account for a major share in the global oilfield service market by 2026. Moreover, the U.S. covered a share of around 50% in the year 2017. The rising demand for oilfield services in the U.S. includes directional and horizontal drilling activities, primarily owing to the presence of shale gas reservoir. Another reason responsible for the growth of oilfield services in this region is the rising number of deep-water projects especially in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a significant rate owing to factors such as increasing number of offshore activities especially in China and rising number of oil rigs. Lastly, the oilfield service market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to witness higher CAGR. This is primarily attributable to the rising investment budget in Gulf countries and focus on offshore assets.

Key Companies Covered In The Reports

Schlumberger

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

SGS

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Transocean

Saipem

BJ Company

Petrofac

Oil States Industries

Weir Oil and Gas

COSL – China Oilfield Services Limited

Discovery of New and Improved Oil and Gas Fields to Spur Growth

The report observes that the discovery of new oil and gas fields is expected to fuel demand for oilfield services especially from sectors such as power plants and transportation. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in the extraction of oil and gas resources such as natural gas and crude oil. This rise, as per the report is another factor driving the oilfield service market. The oil and gas sector is revolutionizing owing to the enhanced oil recovery or EOR technique which involves chemical injection, gas injection, and thermal injection techniques. This is further expected to fuel demand for oilfield equipment, thus transforming oilfield services industry outlook. Technologies such as remotely operated vehicles or ROVs and robotic oil rigs may facilitate the development of offshore oilfields, thereby driving the oilfield service market. Furthermore, this is anticipated to enable growth in the oilfield services industry during the forecast period. Oilfield operators are continuously focusing on improving the production output and reducing cost of oilfield equipment to boost the oilfield service market.

Strategic Alliances between Companies Intended to Upscale their Operations

The highly fragmented O&G service industry witnesses the presence of several leading players in the oilfield service market. Companies are forging strategic alliances and involving in M&A activities to improve their market share. Presently, Schlumberger is leading the global oilfield service market in terms of revenue. Moreover, a few days ago, the company signed an earn-in-agreement with Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. The agreement was signed with an aim to develop the later company’s lithium project in Clayton’s valley of Nevada.

Key Industry Developments

In July 2019, i3 Energy PLC has awarded an oilfield service contract to Baker Hughes GE to carry out drilling at Liberator and Serinity assets in North Sea.

In March 2019, Petrofac achieved a milestone by securing $1 billion contract by Groupment Isarene for commissioning, engineering and procurement services related to the Ain Tsila project in Algeria.

In January 2019, Ex-CEO of Halliburton Dave Lesar who stepped down in May 2017 is planning to start an oilfield services company with funding from private equity firm CSL capital management.

In August 2018, Conglomerate Baker Hughes (GE) has been awarded a contract by Cairn Oil and Gas (Vedanta Subsidiary) for integrated oilfield services for the development of the Mangala, Bhagyam and Aishwarya (MBA) field in Rajasthan.

Regional Analysis:

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

