Walk-in Cooler and Freezer Market Strength, Major Type, Key Application And Leading Companies Forecast Till 2026

The global walk-in coolers and freezers market size is anticipated to increase in the forecast period on account of the rapid growth of international café outlets and food chains worldwide. Fortune Business Insights studies various aspects of the market in their report titled, “Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Others (Supermarkets)), By End-Use Industry (Retail, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical) and Regional Forecast, 2027.”

The report is based on information from both primary and secondary research methods. It also provides insights into the market such as growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report throws light on significant market players and key strategies adopted by them such as mergers and acquisitions, company collaborations, investment in research and development, product launches, and others. Apart from this, the report lists down major industrial developments that can help players invest accordingly and thus, compete with others for the lion’s share. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Walk-in refrigerators are huge refrigerators with a walking space used for commercial purposes that range in both low and middle temperatures. Walk-in freezers and coolers are usually found in hypermarkets or supermarkets for freezing both cooked and raw food products for daily preservation and production of inventory. According to current walk-in coolers and freezers market trends, the market is categorized on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and geography.

Some of the significant players in the walk-in coolers and freezers market include:

Imperial Manufacturing Group

Delfield

Hussmann Corporation

Artic Walk-in Coolers and Freezers

Haier Inc.

Beverage-air Corporation

SRC Refrigeration

Imbera Food Service

Precision Refrigeration

Friginox

Panasonic Corporation

Key Industry Development

September 2018 – Los Angeles based Duracold Refrigeration Manufacturing Company was acquired by Arctic walk-in coolers and freezers for the expanding their geographies and enhancing their customer service, along with quality.

February 2019 – With the increasing demand, an investment of USD 280,000 was announced by Precision Refrigeration into its production facilities on account of continuous rise in need for further capacity and growth.

The discovery of new oil wells is likely to fuel demand in the global market. Moreover, clinical studies taking place to increase the productivity of existing wells is expected to drive the market.

On the flip side, high cost associated with machinery and lack of skilled professionals is certain factors that may hamper the growth in the global Walk-in Coolers and Freezers market.

Key Market Driver –

The increasing trend of consuming frozen food in developed countries owing to the rise in a number of supermarkets.

Record high global food production and demand for solutions to keep products fresh

The high rate of urbanization and industrialization.

Key Market Restraint –

High initial costs and stringent government regulations for lower GWP refrigerants.

Major Segments Includes:

1. By Type

Indoor

Outdoor

2. By End-User

Retail

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

3. By Application

Restaurants

Grocery Stores

Others (Supermarkets)

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Major Table of Content For Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Walk-in Coolers and Freezers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

