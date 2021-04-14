Canned Legumes Market Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Analysis by Forecast 2027

The global Canned Legumes Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Canned Legumes Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Beans, Peas, Chickpeas, Others), By Distribution Channel ( Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores , Others) And Regional Forecast 2020-2027” Additionally, the report provides:

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the keyCanned Legumes Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing theCanned Legumes Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Type

Beans

Peas

Chickpeas

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Canned Legumes Market report include

The Kraft Heinz Company,

ConAgra Brands,

NAPOLINA,

Co-op Food,

KYKNOS,

Faribault Foods, Inc.,

Del Monte Food, Inc,

Teasdale Latin Foods,

CandF Foods Inc.,

KYKNOS, and Others.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Canned Legumes Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Canned Legumes Market :

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Canned Legumes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Canned Legumes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Canned Legumes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Canned Legumes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Canned Legumes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Canned Legumes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

