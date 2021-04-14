Insulin Therapeutics Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Insulin Therapeutics market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global insulin therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market, due to growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity in the region.

Growing Obesity and Diabetes Prevalence, Especially in Developing Countries

Diabetes ranks among the fast-growing chronic diseases in the United States; currently, diabetes affects more than 29 million people in the country. India is among the top three countries with high incidence of diabetes. The diabetic population in the country increased from 11.9 million in 1980, to 69.1 million in 2015. In India, approximately 100 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes, by 2030. The genetic factor is one of the major reasons for the rapid spread of the disease. Indians are four times more likely to develop the disease in comparison to other regions, such as Europe. The sedentary lifestyles and obesity are the other factors responsible for high prevalence of the disease. India is among the top five countries with people suffering from obesity, with more than 9.8 million obese men, covering about 3.7% of the global population. Thus, increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the globe will surge a huge demand for insulin, which will drive the global market of insulin therapeutics.

Highly Competitive Market – Leading to Increasing Pricing Pressure

Currently, approximately 100 million people around the world need insulin, including all people living with Type 1 diabetes and between 10-25% of people with Type 2 diabetes. Although insulin has been used in the treatment of diabetes for over 90 years, globally, more than half the people who need insulin today still cannot afford and/or access it. The inaccessible treatment will lead to diabetes-related complications, like blindness, amputation, and kidney failure, and, ultimately, premature death. There are many complex issues that affect access to this life-saving medicine, creating inequity and inefficiency in the global insulin market. These issues include the domination of the global insulin market by three multinational manufacturers, import duties affecting the price insulin entering different countries, and mark-ups, taxes, and other charges in the public and private sector supply chains that affect the final patient price, which is likely to impede the growth of the global insulin therapeutics market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America dominates the global insulin therapeutics market, owing to high prevalence of diabetes in the region because of sedentary lifestyle, and launch of new drugs in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as high prevalence of obesity, and growing awareness regarding diabetes care in the region.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Insulin Therapeutics Market:

ASTRAZENECA

BIOCON

BIOTON S.A.

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

JULPHAR

MERCK & CO.

INC.

NOVO NORDISK A/S

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

SANOFI-AVENTIS

AND WOCKHARDT LTD



With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Insulin Therapeutics market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Insulin Therapeutics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Insulin Therapeutics Market:

