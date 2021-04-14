Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis | With Covid 19 Analysis

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global “Healthcare Provider Network Management Market” Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 during the forecast period. And report provides a complete market overview, a list of top manufactures, the scope of the report, key market trends of the Healthcare Provider Network Management market, and the main aspect of the report- why do you have to buy this research report? So don’t miss it.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Healthcare Provider Network Management Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Healthcare Provider Network Management Market?

Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Overview 2021:

The Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 10.5% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Healthcare Provider Network Management Market involves activities like contracting, service inquiry, documentation, and data management etc. to efficiently manage provider networks, reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes.

Rising Need To Improve The Quality Of Care and Reduce Healthcare Costs

Healthcare provisions such as Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act (2009 ); Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA 2010); and key portions of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), are implemented to reduce medical costs and improve health outcomes. Healthcare provider networks management is helping insurers to expand their network by including low cost providers. A high value provide network with plan design feature enable to provide insurance at lower Provider network management. With decreasing margins of revenue for both providers and payers they are dependent on provider network management solutions that provide Payer’s End-to-End Provider Lifecycle Management. Provider network management helps insurers to avoid penalty or fines charged by CMS through automation in data collection, expanding provider network that benefit in reducing costs and increase operational efficiency. Other factor which is driving the Healthcare Provider Network Management Market growth is strict government regulations in US for the implementation of such services.

High Cost Of Deployment

Healthcare Provider network software solutions comprise automated provider network system, integration systems for internal and external sources and work flow management. Building a solution or outsourcing it to third party provider with respect to the need of payers and providers involves costs and additional maintenance expenses for maintaining databases and support staff of Developers, database administrators, data analysts, dashboard developers etc. The costs occur whenever a new software is upgraded or new applications are installed and integrated. The above factor may hinder the market growth as the healthcare facilities due to cost show little interest in deployment.

The US Lead the Market in North America Region

Provider network management helps providers the real time data of their patient status. The solution uses analytical dashboards that have access to patient care plan, medical and pharmacy claims data and diagnostic results. With Provider network management solutions providers are benefited with self-service tools that they can use for inquiry to check on patients care plan, eligibility, claim status etc. Provider network management services include: Provider data management, Payment Bundling, Provider network administration, Claims pricing, Product & contract management, and Network analysis & compliance reporting etc. Provider data management has become crucial as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services can fine up to USD 25,000 per error Medicare Advantage plan and USD 100 for error in per beneficiary for health plan sold through HealthCare. With the analytical support payers can design bundled payment schemes, Payment Bundling allows improve quality of care and reduce cost. Provider network administration is useful in member retention, stay competitive in market with new reimbursement models and new product implementation.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Healthcare Provider Network Management Market:

Aldera

Inc

Ayasdi

Inc.

Genpact Limited

Infosys BPO

Ltd.

Mckesson Corporation

Mphasis Limited

Optum

Inc.

Syntel

Inc.

Trizetto Corporation

and Vestica Healthcare

LLC among others.

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Healthcare Provider Network Management market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Healthcare Provider Network Management market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Healthcare Provider Network Management Market:

Jun 2018: McKesson Corporation completed the previously announced acquisition of Medical Specialties Distributors.

M

