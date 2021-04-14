Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis | With Covid 19 Analysis

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. “Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Global "Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8 during the forecast period.
The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market?
Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Overview 2021:
The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is expected to grow, at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The market is dominated by North America owing to the access to an established healthcare infrastructure and growing R&D initiatives supporting the development of new drugs. North America was followed by Europe in 2017. Sedentary lifestyles, alcoholism and smoking greatly increases the risk of erectile dysfunction. Increasing adoption of these poor lifestyle choices will lead to the overall growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market. Other factors driving the growth of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market are the increasing geriatric population and growing number of campaigns by government and Non-government organizations worldwide to make patients aware regarding ED.
Comorbidity between Erectile Dysfunction and Heart Diseases to Induce a Surge in the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market
The rise in number of ED cases can be co-related with the high growth of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. According to a study published on PMC by Arab Journal of Urology in 2013, ED could be an important marker for coronary artery disease (CAD). It has also been found that onset of ED preceded the onset of CAD in almost 2/3 of the cases. Hypertension is also another major illness linked to erectile dysfunction and as reported by CDC in 2018, the prevalence of hypertension has grown at a considerable rate, to approximately 65 million people suffering with the condition in US. The growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases is going to contribute to the rapidly growing pool of erectile dysfunction patients which in turn will lead to more patients seeking treatment hence boosting the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market during the forecast period.
Reluctance of Patients to Seek Treatment to Impede the growth of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market
Generally erectile dysfunction is considered as a physical problem, it is also due to poor psychological health. A large majority of the patients suffering from erectile dysfunction do not opt for treatment options. This is a direct result of the social stigma associated with having erectile dysfunction. According to Boston University School of Medicine, erectile dysfunction is a noteworthy disorder which affects a huge number of population. Restrictive attitudes of the population to open about their sexual health are often associated with strong religious beliefs, lack of education, work experience, and lower socioeconomic status. Due to these factors the patients suffering from erectile dysfunction to not seek treatment and hence can restrict the growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market.
North America to Maintain Lead as the Largest Shareholder
The market dominated by North America owing to the access to an established healthcare infrastructure and growing R&D initiatives supporting the development of new drugs. North America was followed by Europe in 2017. The availability of various ED drugs through over the counter (OTC) and online channels is a key factor for dominance of these regions. The presence of online pharmacy stores is a blessing in disguise for several patients who are conscious about visiting a retail pharmacy store to purchase ED and other sexual wellness products.
Asia Pacific is estimated to witness relatively high growth owing to the rising geriatric population, changes in life style factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and obesity. Increasing awareness about ED through various marketing campaigns and CME programs (Continuing Medical Education) is encouraging people to visit medical professionals and seek treatment for ED and associated problems. These developments are expected to positively reinforce growth prospects in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.
Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market:
- Apricus Biosciences Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd
- Dong-A ST Co.Ltd
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Pfizer
- Inc.
- SK chemicals
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- and VIVUS
- Inc. among others.
With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
The Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Key Developments in the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market:
