Polyphthalamides Market Report Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

Polyphthalamides Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Polyphthalamides Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Polyphthalamides Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of Growing rate during the forecast period.

Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Polyphthalamides Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Polyphthalamides Market?

Polyphthalamides Market Overview 2021:

The global polyphthalamide market has been estimated at USD 815.66 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1167.22 million by 2023. Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a semi-crystalline, aromatic polyamide. It is a high-performance polyamide. It is stronger, stiffer, more heat-resistant and less sensitive to moisture as compared to conventional polyamide. It also possesses significant chemical, fatigue, and creep resistance. Moreover, it is known to resist infrared soldering environments, unlike many other resins. Owing to its excellent physical, thermal, and electrical properties, PPA finds wide range of applications in different end-user Industries. Some common applications include, automotive motor bobbin parts, fuel line connectors, and coolant pumps, as well as bushings and bearing pads in aircraft engines. PPA is also used for pump wear rings in the oil & gas and energy industries.

On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, oil & gas, healthcare, personal care, etc. In terms of consumption, the automotive sector is currently the major consumer of polyphthalamide resins, followed by the electrical & electronics sector.

Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry

In the automotive industry, PPA finds applications in automotive components, such as motor bobbin parts, fuel and coolant lines, fuel cut-off valves, coolant pumps, and air coolers, amongst others. In the electrical & electronics industry it is commonly used in connectors, switches, and for electrical insulation in cables and wires. Expansion in the automotive sector, along with introduction of lightweight vehicles is the key driving force popularity of polyphthalamide resins. The market is also driven by its growing demand in the electrical & electronics industry. In addition, for rising growing substitution of metal with polyphthalamide in various applications is also expected to boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing usage of bio-based PPA and escalating demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles across the world will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the global polyphthalamide market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

The market has also been geographically segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption in 2017, APAC led the market with a share of more than 35%. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest growth due to high concentration of electronics manufacturers, where companies are focusing toward using plastic construction materials to reduce the vehicle weight, as well as system costs. Due to rising population and improvement in the financial status of consumers, the purchasing power of the middle-class consumers has increased, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for automobiles in the Asia-Pacific region. This is making the region an area of immense potential and opportunities. However, the volatility in raw material prices in the region has considerably hindered the growth of this market.

Major Players: DowDuPont, DSM, Arkema, Evonik, Sabic Innovative Plastics, and Solvay S.A., amongst others.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Polyphthalamides Market:

Arkema

Evonik

Sabic innovative plastics

EMS Chemie Holding AG

DuPont

Solvay S.A.

Polyone Corporation

Eurotec

Propolymers Inc.

Akro Plastics GMBH

DSM

Mitsui

TER HELL Plastic GMBH

Witcom Engineering Plastics B.V.

Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co.

Ltd

PlastiComp



Celanese Corporation

PlastiComp



Clariant

E-Polymers Co. Ltd.

Ecomass Technologies

LATI

Lehmann & Voss & Co.

Techmer ES

Ovation Polymers

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Polyphthalamides market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Polyphthalamides market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Polyphthalamides Market:

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase of this report

