RNA-interference (RNAi) Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of RNA-interference (RNAi) market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. “Global RNA-interference (RNAi) Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide RNA-interference (RNAi) Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Global “RNA-interference (RNAi) Market” Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, RNA-interference (RNAi) Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20.2 during the forecast period. And report provides a complete market overview, a list of top manufactures, the scope of the report, key market trends of the RNA-interference (RNAi) market, and the main aspect of the report- why do you have to buy this research report? So don’t miss it.
The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of RNA-interference (RNAi) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of RNA-interference (RNAi) Market?
RNA-interference (RNAi) Market Overview 2021:
The RNAi market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. North America dominates the global market due to high incidence of genetic and metabolic disorders.
Increasing Applications in Molecular Diagnostics, Particularly in Cancer
Cancer diagnosis and treatment is currently undergoing a paradigm shift with the incorporation of RNAi techniques in personalized medicines and molecular diagnostics. The availability of high throughput techniques for the identification of altered cellular molecules and metabolites allows the use of RNAi techniques in various cancer diagnosis and targeting approaches. For diagnostics purposes, small interfering RNAs (siRNA) or microRNAs (miRNA) can be utilized, and commercial availability of siRNAs to silence virtually any gene in the human genome is dramatically accelerating the pace of molecular diagnosis and biomedical research. Increasing application of RNAi in molecular diagnosis and its viability as a therapeutic technique is expected to drive the growth of the RNAi market during the forecast period.
Additionally, improving synthetic delivery carriers and chemical modifications to RNA are also fuelling the growth of the global RNAi technology market.
Stringent FDA Regulations and Changing Reimbursement Environment
In the recent years, there has been a decline in the FDA drug approval rates. Getting FDA approval for a new drug has become extremely challenging. It had approved less than half the number of new drugs in 2016 (19 so far), when compared to 2015 (45 total) and 2014 (41 total). Hence, despite the large investments, there has been a decline in the number of innovative drugs manufactured. FDA explains manufacturing standards and other complying issues as major reasons for this declining trend. This can impede the growth of the RNAi therapeutics, especially since the miRNAs and siRNAs fall into the relatively new field of genetic medicine, wherein they may require more intensified clinical trials. The highly extensive clinical trials effectively result in low approval rates of drugs. This would mean that the stringent guidelines will be a major restraint for the growth of the market.
Additionally, the unstable and immunogenic nature of RNA is also restraining the growth of the global RNAi technology market.
North America Dominating the Market
North America, especially the United States, holds the largest market share of the RNAi market. There are a large number of companies and research institutes in the country with a huge amount being invested in research on drug discovery using RNAi technology; the recent technological and medical advances are available in North America. Other factors, such as growing population and high incidence of diseases, such as liver disorders and cancers, are fuelling the regional growth of this market.
Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of RNA-interference (RNAi) Market:
- ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS
- QUARK PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
- BENITEC BIOPHARMA LTD
- ISIS PHARMACEUTICALS
- RXI PHARMACEUTICALS
- FILMTEC CORPORATION
- SILENCE THERAPEUTICS
- MERCK (SIRNA)
- TEKMIRA PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION
- QIAGEN
- INVITROGEN
- AMBION
Key Developments in the RNA-interference (RNAi) Market:
