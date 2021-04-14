Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

A collective analysis on ‘Colorectal Cancer Screening market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global market for colorectal cancer screening has been estimated at USD 727.08 million for 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to have a substantial growth in the forecast period.

The Advent of Efficacious Genetic Tests

Genetic testing for colon cancer creates better opportunity for early diagnosis. It is highly recommended by the medical community. Screening for the mutations that cause colon cancer is only beginning to be done outside the research labs. If these medical screenings are implemented, then the number of colon cancer cases found in the early stages would increase. Also, gene therapies to alter these mutations is likely to be developed. The increasing awareness about genetic screening methods and advantages in undergoing the test—not for early detection and treatment but also for removal of precancerous cells, which is much cheaper than the usual run of chemotherapy—is driving the market.

Additionally, increase in prevalence population, potential product pipeline and increasing cancer prevention initiatives are also fuelling global colorectal cancer screening market.

High Screening Tests Cost

Many high-income countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, are facing the challenge of providing care to an ever-increasing population of patients with cancer, owing to expensive screening and treatment. Though the CRC screening tests have potential for early disease detection, they are seldom used. The high cost of these tests is hindering the market growth. The spending associated with a CRC diagnosis increases quickly, even if one has insurance. Although many private insurance plans cover the costs for colonoscopy as a screening test, patients still might be charged for some services, which is again a burden. Not all screening test costs are covered by insurance companies; e.g.: Medicare does not cover the cost of virtual colonoscopy (CT colonography, which is more expensive than colonoscopy).

In addition, inadequate healthcare access in developing countries and lack of screening guidelines in Asia-Pacific is restraining the Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market is segmented into by test type which is further segmented into Guaiac fecal occult blood test, fecal immunochemical, stool DNA and others. By geography it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.

North America is dominating the Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market due to high incidences of colorectal cancer and rise of the geriatric population in the North American region. Colon cancer is reported to be America’s second deadliest cancer with 50,000 deaths, annually, followed by lung cancer. Rising incidence of colorectal cancer is driving the market in the United States; approximately 1, 44,000 cases of colorectal cancer were found in 2015 in the country and 1, 60, 000 new cases for colorectal cancer are expected to occur by 2020. This increase in the disease occurrence will eventually increase the demand for colorectal cancer screening procedures.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Colorectal Cancer Screening Market:

ALERE INC

CLINICAL GENOMICS

BECKMAN COULTER

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

EXACT SCIENCES CORP

HEMOSURE

EIKEN CHEMICAL

QUIDEL CORPORATION

NOVIGENIX SA

SYSMEX CORPORATION

EPIGENOMICS AG

