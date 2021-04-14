Healthcare IT Integration Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis | With Covid 19 Analysis

The Healthcare IT Integration report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Healthcare IT Integration Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Healthcare IT Integration Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global healthcare IT integration market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. The healthcare IT integration simply means putting information technology (IT) to work in healthcare. The integration of information technology (IT) in healthcare includes a variety of automated methods that are used to manage information about people’s health and healthcare, for both individual and group of patients.

Need to Increase Efficiency of Current Medical Practices and Institution

Healthcare IT integration will help healthcare providers to maintain an accurate and complete information of a patient’s health, which can give better care during a medical emergency and routine medical examinations. It will also help in better coordination of the care being given to a patient with the assurance of a secured sharing of information. Family caregivers can also have easy access to the data. Integration of healthcare IT has helped in the quick diagnosis of health problems, reduced medical errors, and has provided safety care at reduced costs. Seamless integration of systems in health IT is essential for carrying out remote monitoring and patient diagnosis, and in the mobile integration for the transfer and record of various vital medical data.

The healthcare IT integration helps in providing a service-oriented architecture (SOA), which facilitates a secure, cost-effective, and reliable way of information transfer. It helps to coordinate the various components of a healthcare setup like software applications, databases and computing platforms, to help make a quick, effective, and cost-effective clinical decision. Thus, it caters to the need to increase the efficiency of the current medical practices and institutions. This factor is driving the healthcare IT integration market.

The other factors, such as the surging need to curtail the ever-increasing healthcare cost, high return on investments, and rise in demand for paper-less technology are driving the healthcare IT integration market.

Lack of Skilled IT Professionals in Healthcare

There is a stiff demand for skilled IT professionals, mostly in the maintenance and creation of electronic medical record systems, cyber security, and system integration. However, IT labor crunch has been a major challenge for the healthcare sector. Healthcare IT integration requires experienced IT managers and executives. The competition for information-security analyst managers, research scientists, and data administrators is intense and often does not match the lucrative offers of the software industry. This a major reason for the lack of skilled IT personnel in the healthcare industry. Apart from the developed countries of North America and most of Europe, the crunch is highly prominent in the countries of Asia-Pacific and Africa that are still to achieve medical facilities in remote areas.

Lack of adequate funding has also been a major issue, as they do not give a concrete platform for the healthcare IT professionals to develop databases and software tools. Lack of resources and lucrative offers has thus, made healthcare IT less attractive for skilled IT professionals and has restrained the growth of the healthcare IT integration market as a whole. The other factors, such as high maintenance and security cost and lack of interoperability among different IT products is also hindering the growth of the market.

United States Leads the Market in North America

In 2017, the United States healthcare IT integration market held the largest market share in North America due to the presence of high-quality healthcare system and modern medical technology in the country. Additionally, the growing importance of healthcare IT in public is likely to contribute towards the growth of the healthcare IT integration market.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Healthcare IT Integration Market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Corepoint Health LLC

GE Healthcare

IBM

InterSystems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Orion Health

Siemens Healthcare

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Healthcare IT Integration market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Healthcare IT Integration market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Healthcare IT Integration Market:

January 2018: Allscripts acquired Practice Fusion business.