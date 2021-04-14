Cryotherapy Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

A collective analysis on ‘Cryotherapy market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cryotherapy market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The Cryotherapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Cryotherapy is defined as the local or general application of low temperatures for medical purposes. As per the scope of the report cryotherapy devices include the devices and probes used during cryosurgery and cold therapies such as whole-body cryotherapy.

Increasing Application of Cryosurgery in Cancer Treatment

Rising incidence of cancer and skin disorders are fueling the growth of the global cryotherapy market. Cryosurgery is a proven, minimally invasive alternative to surgical treatments and radiation treatment for the prostate cancer treatment. For the treatment of prostate cancer cryosurgery techniques use slim probes known as ‘cryoprobes’ that are used to deliver cycles of extremely cold and warm temperatures. This periodic cold and warm temperature repeatedly freeze and thaw cancerous cells located in the prostate gland and ultimately destroy them without significant damage to the surrounding tissues. In the recent years, there has been a paradigm shift towards the minimally invasive procedures, this trend is primarily due to the advancements in the intraoperative imaging and laparoscopic techniques. Currently, for the management of tumors, Intraoperative ultrasound is being utilized to guide the insertion of cryoprobes in the body. This tactical placement of probes allows better targeting of cancerous cells while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues. With the advancements in the field of minimally invasive surgery the application of cryosurgery in oncology is increasing which in turn is driving the market growth.

Hazardous Effects of Cryogenic Gases

Carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and nitrous oxide are the most commonly used cryogenic gases in cryotherapy. These gases are readily available and cost-effective during use, however, there are significant hazardous effects associated with their use. Prolonged exposure to any of them in cryo temperatures can lead to frostbite and the destruction of body tissue. Even a brief exposure to the cold gas can damage delicate tissues such as eyes and Inhalation of cold gas can cause serious lung damage. Carbon dioxide is an asphyxiant and by displacing oxygen other cryogenic gases can also act as asphyxiant in confined spaces. Furthermore, liquefied cryo gases such as liquid nitrogen have very high expansion rates, which makes them an explosion hazard in case of faulty containers or if heated too rapidly. Owing to the hazardous nature of cryogenic gases there are significant precautions and safety measures which need to be followed, which adds up to the cost and complexity of cryogenic procedures. High costs, stringent safety guidelines, and complexities associated with cryogenic gases are likely to hinder the market expansion during the forecast period. Other factors that can hinder the market growth are the high cost of associated with therapies and lack of evidence to support the claims of whole body cryotherapy.

North America Dominates the Cryotherapy Market

In 2017, North America was the largest regional market in terms of revenue due to the presence of skilled professionals, increasing adoption of whole body cryotherapy, increasing adoption of cryotherapy for cancers and skin disorders. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and medical tourism in South Korea as well as in developing economies such as India.

Medtronic Impact Cryotherapy Zimmer Medizinsysteme Metrum Cryoflex Brymill Cryogenic Systems CryoconceptsKriosystem Life Galil MedicalCooper SurgicalChannel MedsystemsErbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Key Developments in the Cryotherapy Market:

