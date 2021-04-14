Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. Mobile Offshore Drilling Units report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Mobile Offshore Drilling Units future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The crude price started to increase after mid-2016 and the offshore oil & gas industry started to stabilize with less decline in offshore rig count, as compared to that in 2014 and 2015, and hence, similar trend in demand for mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs). The number of MODU purchased increased in 2017, both in terms of transaction and value. Crude oil price crossed USD 60 per barrel mark in November 2017. Opening of coastal water in the United States for exploration and production, and recovery of Brazil oil & gas industry, along with increasing crude oil price, are expected to increase the demand for MODUs during the forecast period.

Golden Triangle – One of the Largest Markets for MODU

The deepwater drilling market is expected to rebound in the near future due to increased activity in the Golden Triangle – Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and West Africa. Chevron’s Ballymore and Shell’s giant Whale discovery in the Gulf of Mexico represents the sign of regional deepwater revival after a long time, without any major discovery. The discovery of Egypt’s mammoth offshore natural gas field “Zohr” is expected to increase the demand for mobile offshore drilling units. Several large offshore drilling projects countries such as Mozambique and Nigeria are further expected to drive the MODU market.

Recovery in Brazilian Offshore Industry – Driving the Market

Brazilian offshore oil & gas industry has been on a setback due to lack of investment in the past few years. The new conservative government in the country has introduced several reforms such as ending Petrobras’ monopoly over the countries prolific hydrocarbon resources and has opened the hydrocarbon reserves to foreign companies. Several foreign companies like ExxonMobil, CNOOC, Repsol, etc. have already acquired stakes in both post-salt and pre-salt blocks, and are likely to start exploration in the near future. Around 14 deepwater projects are expected to come by 2020 in the country. The country is aiming for additional oil production capacity of around 2 MMb/d by 2027, that too mostly from deepwater. As a result, the tender for MODUs, especially drillships in the country, is expected to increase.

Oversupply of Floaters and Jack-up – Restraining the Market

The offshore drilling market is oversupplied with floaters and jack-up rigs. As of August 2017, more than 100 floaters and 200 jack-up rigs were stacked. The new build order book includes approximately 40 floaters and 100 jack-up rigs, majority of which do not have contracts. As a result, the stacked floaters and jack-up rigs are expected to be chosen first, by drilling contractors and then look for new ones.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Mobile Offshore Drilling Units Market:

Keppel Corporation Limited

Samsung Heavy Industries Co.

Ltd

Sembcorp Marine Ltd

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.

Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.

Ltd

Friede & Goldman

Ltd

Damen Shipyards Group

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Limited

Irving Shipbuilding Inc.

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Units market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Units market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

