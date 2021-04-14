Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Portable Ultrasound Devices Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market. Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market research report 2019 may be a comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. This report focuses on Professional Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market 2019-2025 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Portable Ultrasound Devices Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Portable Ultrasound Devices Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 during the forecast period.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market?

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Overview 2021:

The portable ultrasound devices market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Rising Applications for Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

The introduction of the portable ultrasound devices has a variety of applications in many fields, like emergency medicine, radiology, critical care medicine and musculoskeletal. Since they are entirely new fields, they saw a huge growth and were known as emerging areas of the applications. The conventional areas of applications still have an account for 79% of the overall ultrasound diagnostic imaging devices market. The new emerging applications has reached a market share of 21% in 2015 and is expected to show a tremendous growth in the future, which will help in driving the market for Portable Ultrasound Devices.

The other factors, which are also driving the market, includes increasing advancements in the technology and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

High Costs of the Portable Ultrasound Systems

The cost of acquiring the portable ultrasound systems is high, considering the fact that a single device is not sufficient per hospital. A hand-held ultrasound system can cost anywhere between USD 8,000-20,000, while the price of portable bedside and hand-carried systems ranges between USD 20,000-50,000. Companies, like Philips Healthcare, are coming up with the innovative pricing solutions for high-cost issues. However, the cost of these portable ultrasound devices is not expected to come down in the near future. Therefore, this high cost is preventing the mass adoption of these devices and is restraining the growth of this market.

The other factors include lack of dedicated training programs by companies and growth of market dependent on ambulatory/remote patient care infrastructure in a country.

Europe Dominates the Market

Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market, which is attributed to increasing incidence rates of the chronic disorders and rising demand for the advanced ultrasound systems, and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in Europe. Germany was the largest market in Europe in 2015, and the market is expected to grow in the coming future. Asia-Pacific also has seen significant growth over the forecast period, due to an increase in the awareness about the ultrasound procedures and rise in the healthcare expenditure. These factors are driving the growth of the portable ultrasound devices market.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market:

Fujifilm Sonosite Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Fukuda Denshi

Shenzhen Mindray

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Medical

Siemens Healthcare

This research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Portable Ultrasound Devices market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Portable Ultrasound Devices Market:

July 2017: Philips signed an agreement to acquire TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (TOMTEC), especially for the diagnostic ultrasound system