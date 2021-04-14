Cookies Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data to Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research | With Covid 19 Analysis

The Cookies report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. 360 Market Updates adds Global Cookies Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Purely dependent on consumer indulgence, the global cookies market is seen as a major growing category in the biscuits segment. These flat baked treats are usually eaten as a snack. Product innovations, owing to health and wellness concerns, are changing the market dynamics, globally. Increase in new product offerings by vendors, using new flavors, safe ingredients, and packaging have attracted the consumer interest for cookies. The FMCG giant ICT is focusing on tapping the niche market of health cookies that include digestive cookies. As a result of the changing consumer interest and market dynamics, worldwide cookies industry recorded a revenue of USD 27.4 billion in 2016. The global cookies market is expected to register a CARG of 4.1% during the forecast period, (2018-2023).

Market Dynamics

Cookies market seems to be dominating the food industry due to its innovative packaging, new flavors, tastes, shapes, new technologies, and rising health consciousness among consumers. The market for cookies is primarily growing due to consumer indulgence and the high-quality of ingredients used. The market for gluten free bakery products like breads and cookies is gaining popularity and is expected to drive the global cookie market. Increasing urbanization in South America and the Asia-Pacific regions creates further scope for growth, due to change in demographics and high disposable incomes. Increased competition among organized and scattered unorganized sectors and high raw material costs are expected to restrain the market growth in the future. Growing emphasis on premium segment products and demand generation from developing countries would further fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global cookies market is segmented by the product type into bar, sandwich, drop, pressed, molded, refrigerator, and others. While drop cookies are the most widely consumed variety, bar and refrigerated cookies are expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period. The report discusses the market revenue regarding distribution channels such as specialty stores, independent stores, convenience stores, super markets, hyper markets, etc.

Regional Analysis

The global cookies market has been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The market is currently dominated by Europe, followed by North America. Italy and Spain lead the market demand for cookies in Western Europe. Globally, the United States, India, and China are reported to be the bigger markets for cookies, with high per capita demand. While the developed regions of North America and Europe hold the majority of market share, the growth in these regions clearly lags behind compared to the projected market growth in developing countries. Sandwich biscuits are the only type of cookie that is expected to continue experiencing increased sales in U.S. All natural is important in the U.S cookies market. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest growing market for cookies, given the increasing urbanization and growing disposable income among consumers.

MAJOR PLAYERS: KRAFT FOODS, DANONE GROUP, MARS, MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, NESTLE SA, ANNAS PEPPARKAKOR, NUTREXPA, DALI GROUP, JIASHILI GROUP, ANNAS PEPPARKAKOR AB, THOMAS TUNNOCK LIMITED, UNITED BISCUITS, ARNOTTS BISCUITS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, BURTON’S FOODS LTD and PARLE PRODUCTS, amongst others.

