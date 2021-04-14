Vacuum Pump Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

The Vacuum Pump report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Vacuum Pump Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Vacuum Pump Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Vacuum Pump Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Vacuum Pump Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9 during the forecast period.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Vacuum Pump Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Vacuum Pump Market?

Vacuum Pump Market Overview 2021:

The global vacuum pump market was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 3.06 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Vacuum pumps are witnessing substantial demand from various end-user verticals, as the operations involved in these verticals are extremely susceptible to corrosion, due to constant exposure to several harsh environments, emphasizing the need for vacuum pumps to comply with various industry regulations.

The vacuum pump market has currently reached a level of maturity in the developed regions, which has made many market incumbents expand their geographical presence, by moving toward the developing economies to capitalize on the untapped potential in these markets.

There has been a considerable rise in the number of small-scale vacuum pumps manufacturing players setting up shops in the developing regions during the recent past, as they combine with OEMs across the borders to manufacture low-cost pumps for use in the end-user industries.

The demand for retrofitting is much higher than new installations, as the vacuum pumps have now become an integral part of the manufacturing equipment across a majority of end-user verticals.

Increasing Focus on Set-up and Cost Minimization with Dry Vacuum Pumps

Regarding maintenance, dry pumps typically need a check-up after every 4 to 5 years, due to the absence of touching parts, thus, increasing the product life. Latest generation dry pumps that utilize energy-efficient motors integrated into the pump offer a better energy footprint in normal operation, as compared to oil-sealed pumps, thus, increasing their efficiency. Additionally, a stand-by mode in dry vacuum pumps offers additional energy savings and an extension of bearing life/service intervals.

Also, dry vacuum pumps offer superior performance. In many cases, process elements have an adverse effect on the performance of the pump by extending the pump downtime of oil-sealed pumps.

Oil & Gas Industry held the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

Vacuum pumps find various applications in the oil & gas industry, in all areas of exploration, extraction, refinement, and distribution. The global oil & gas industry remains unpredictable, with instabilities in the crude oil prices. This instability has been directly impacting the demand for pumps from the industry, thus, challenging its growth. Also, the depressed upstream investments in the current scenario of low crude oil prices are also affecting the growth of vacuum pumps in this industry.

Middle-East & Africa expected to Witness the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

Middle East has been leveraging the benefits of increase in the global oil demand. However, a series of factors are currently showing an adverse impact on the economy in this region. Consequently, countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq, are cutting down oil production, in compliance with the recent oil deal, which has been dramatically impacting the growth among oil-exporting countries, and which, may slow down the market for vacuum pumps. While the landmark agreement boosted oil prices by the end of 2016, other key producers are increasing shale oil production. Iran is expected to emerge as a major player, as the country is leveraging its return to the international markets.

On the other end, Saudi Arabia is expected to perform poorly, as it is responsible for the major share of the oil reduction under the OPEC agreement.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Vacuum Pump Market:

Gardner Denver Inc.

Atlas Copco Group

SIHI Group BV

Busch Pumps and Systems

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

ULVAC Technologies

Graham Corporation

Tuthill Corporation

Becker Pumps Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc.

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Key Developments in the Vacuum Pump Market:

• September 2017 – Atlas Copco, acquired the operating assets of C.H. Spencer & Company Co., a US distributor and service provider of industrial compressors, pumps, and related products.• February 2017 – Gardner Denver provided clean and efficient solutions for Popular German Brewer. The Früh brewery is known for its Kölsch beer that is sold worldwide. The compressed air specialists at Hermann Mönnichs GmbH recommended a regulated-speed CompAir, PureAir machine to work with the brewery’s piston compressor from the Champion series to achieve the high-hygiene standards required by the brewery.Major Players:GARDNER DENVER INC., ATLAS COPCO GROUP, SIHI GROUP BV, BUSCH PUMPS AND SYSTEMS, PFEIFFER VACUUM GMBH, AND ULVAC TECHNOLOGIES, among others.

