Mobile Payments Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

The mobile payment market was valued at USD 668.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2410.75 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.85% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

With the rapidly increasing global economy, mobile phones (especially smartphones) have become an essential commodity for an individual. Similarly, the internet has also become part and parcel of life for many people. This has increased the penetration of smartphones and internet users all over the world driving the growth of mobile payment market. The advancements in technology and introduction of various innovative products and services made mobile phones not only a telecommunication device but also as a monetary transferring device.

Many governments are also encouraging banks to build infrastructure to enable safe and secure mobile payments in rural areas, which is a massive opportunity for the vendors. Conversely, closing the gap between the awareness and adoption of this technology is considered as a major challenge for this industry. The partnerships between various payment networks and mobile operators to provide mobile payment solutions in the emerging markets is expected to give a significant boost to the industry in the near future.

Exponential Growth in E-commerce to drive the Market

With increasing number of mobile devices all over the globe and high-speed cellular networks, e-commerce industry is in its best shape than ever before. The increasing number of data analysis tools and big data analytics are helping the vendors to customize their offerings increasing the possibility of a sale. According to the E-commerce Foundation, in 2017, the e-commerce industry all over the globe made revenue of USD 1.84 trillion out of which a major portion of sales is made via mobile devices. According to the E-commerce Foundation, more than 25% of the consumers purchase weekly via mobile devices most of the purchases being made form retailer’s app or website. With the increasing number of omni-channel vendors all over the globe, this scenario is expected to more boost to the mobile payments market in the next four years.

Asia Pacific to Present New Opportunities

Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming popular for the adoption of its electronic payment models. Countries, like India, Japan, China, and Australia are providing a stable ecosystem for the growth of mobile payment market. In India, the recent demonetization act has brought widespread awareness about other modes of payment other than cash (which is a major medium of the transaction all over the Asia Pacific). According to Visa, Inc., the company has issued more than 200MM debit cards in 2017 in India. The company also reveals that contactless payment method and QR transactions make more than 25% of the transactions processed by Visa in India.

On the other hand, countries like Australia are evolving to be the giants of the mobile payment market. According to Visa, Inc., 79% of the transactions carried out in the country are carried out through electronic medium leaving only a 21% transactions to take place in cash. The company also suggests that there are more than USD 100 billion cash displacement opportunities in the country. Along with these trends, the increasing investments in e-commerce industry of Asia Pacific region coupled with the Tokyo Olympics 2020 scenario are expected to boost the mobile payment market in the region in the next four years.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Mobile Payments Market:

Vodafone Group Plc

Gemalto N.V (Thales Group)

FIS Global

Google

Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Mastercard Incorporated

Orange S.A.

Monitise Plc

Mahindra Comviva

Paypal (Ebay

Inc.)

Eserve Global

Cachet Financial Solutions

Moremagic Solutions

Visa

Inc.

