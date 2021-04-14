Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

Contraceptive Drugs and Devices report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Contraceptive Drugs and Devices future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization. This report focuses on Professional Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market 2021 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 during the forecast period.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market?

Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Overview 2021:

The Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market was valued at USD 21.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). China being the world’s most populated country has around 1.36 billion population and has one of the highest rates of contraceptives use.

Unintended pregnancies growing at a faster pace

Not using of the contraceptives or the incorrect use of the contraceptives may result in unintended pregnancies and the number of unintended pregnancies percentage is higher in the teens younger than 18 years, followed by the age group of 20-24 years. In the United States, the proportion of pregnancies that were unintended increased slightly between 2001 and 2008 (from 48% to 51%), but, by 2011 it decreased to 45%. And in 2014, these contraceptives have helped women to avoid 2 million unintended pregnancies, which would likely have resulted in 900,000 unplanned births and nearly 700,000 abortions. However, over past few years the awareness on contraception has contributed to both decline in unplanned pregnancies and also growth in the usage of the contraceptives market.

There are also other factors which are accelerating the growth of the contraceptives market is the increasing incidence of the STDs and the rapid increase in the population. The government initiatives are also promoting the use of contraceptives to avoid the unnecessary births and the health benefits from using the contraceptives have also been significant players in the growth of this market.

High cost of IUD (Intrauterine devices)

The high costs of the IUD devices have been a barrier for many of the women’s as IUDs are very expensive primarily because of the procedures involved which is known as implanting. The normal cost to insert or remove IUD is around USD 150 to USD 250, depending on the service. The IUD choice of method may not be chosen often because of the cost, which acts as a major restrain to the market growth.

The other major reason for the high cost is the relative length of the efficacy of the IUDs and as they last for a longer duration for years so their cost tends to be higher. There are also other factors such as religious and cultural opposition in certain emerging nations and the fear of certain issues such as infertility resulting from the use of contraceptives have been major setbacks from the market point of view which have been restraining the growth of this market.

North America holds the largest market share for contraceptive drugs and devices

In North America, over 90% of the female population uses the modern contraceptive techniques. The use of contraceptives is the highest in North America, whose share is estimated to be 75.4%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market globally and the preference of the contraceptives generally varies by region.

According to the study by the United Nations, sterilization is the ideal method of contraception in India, while condoms are in the preferred choice in Japan. For instance, of the overall contraceptives available, the use of oral contraceptive pills is higher in Europe, while the use of IUD was higher in Asia.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market:

BAYER HEALTHCARE

PFIZER

MERCK & Co.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS

Ltd.

AGILE THERAPEUTICS

ACTAVIS Plc

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS

Inc.

CHURCH & DWIGHT

CO. Inc.

FUJI LATEX Co.

Ltd JOHNSON & JOHNSON

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market:

• November, 2017: Teva Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement with CooperSurgical which will acquire PARAGARD (intrauterine copper contraceptive), a product.• July, 2017: Teva Pharmaceutical has announced the launch of Vagifem 1 (estradiol vaginal inserts), 10 mcg in the US.

This Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Industry?

What Was the Global Market Status of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market?

What Are Projections of Global Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Contraceptive Drugs and Devices? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Market Dynamics of Contraceptive Drugs and Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

