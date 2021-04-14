M2M Connections Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

M2M Connections Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The M2M Connections Market expected to register a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023), to reach USD 26.91 billion by 2023. The scope of the report includes different types of M2M connections, such as Cellular Connections, Low Power Wide Area, Short Range, MAN, Wide Area Fixed, and Satellite. The scope is also segmented by end-user and region.

Increasing Number of Mobile Connections is the Major Driver for the Market

There are over 7.5 billion worldwide mobile connections today, a number slightly higher than the estimated global population. Mobile connections far outnumber individual subscribers, as many people have more than one SIM card, perhaps indicating multiple phones for their personal lives or two phones to cover work and social life. This is the major driver for the market. With IoT and Industry 4.0 being adopted by many companies to automate their process and reduce lead times, the market is expected to boom in the forecast period.

Automotive End-User Segment is expected to hold Significant Market Share

The increase in the demand for embedded telematics in cars and Wi-Fi-based GPS trackers for remote fleet monitoring, coupled with Bluetooth in-car connectivity for vehicle infotainment, is expected to drive the growth of the wireless M2M connections market for the automotive end-user industry. The M2M technology using wireless communication allows vehicles to interact with each other, as well as with the infrastructure around them and alert drivers in the loop about road conditions. Drivers can be notified of possible collisions, dangerous road conditions and hazardous curves using an array of automated systems. Connected cars are rapidly advancing towards comprehensive security with the launch of M2M technology. Nevertheless, leakage of personal information is one of the major points of concern for potential buyers of these connected cars. Thus, the networks connected to the car need to be protected and secured to avoid any internal or external attacks on the sensitive communication systems. Safety must be given the top priority.

North America is expected to lead the Market for M2M connections

North America is one of the largest markets for technology-based solutions. North America is a strong player is development and implementation of new technologies. North America is also the largest and one of the fastest growing market driverless cars, further pushing the use of number of M2M connections in the region. United States is the major shareholder in the North America region. The industrial sector is also on a steady growth, further pushing the market.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of M2M Connections Market:

Vodafone Group

Texas Instruments

AT&T Inc.

Duetsche Telecom AG

Siera Wireless

China Mobile Ltd.

Cisco System Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Sprint Corporation

Gemalto NV

Telefonica

Telit Communications

Verizon Communications Inc.

Jasper Technologies

