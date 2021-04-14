Interventional Neurology Devices Market Report Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis | With Covid 19 Analysis

Interventional Neurology Devices report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Interventional Neurology Devices future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization. This report focuses on Professional Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market 2021 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Interventional Neurology Devices Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Interventional Neurology Devices Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Also, Interventional Neurology Devices Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 during the forecast period.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Interventional Neurology Devices Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Interventional Neurology Devices Market?

Interventional Neurology Devices Market Overview 2021:

The global interventional neurology devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, (2018 -2023). The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of neurological diseases and less stringent regulatory scenario.

Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders

According to a study published in the April 2017, in the Journal of the Annals of Neurology, the most common neurological diseases cost USD 789 billion, in 2014, in the United States, and is expected to grow in the future, due to the rising elderly populations. According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 84,767 people died from Alzheimer’s disease in 2013. Approximately 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases. Globally, an estimated 2.4 million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year. The increasing incidences of neurological disorders is driving the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment, increasing R&D investment for neurotherapies from key players, and rising elderly population is likely to drive the market growth for interventional neurology devices, globally.

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) strictly regulates the approval of medical devices depending on their class. There is relatively few class I neurological devices. Majority of the neurological devices are classified under Class II and Class III. Some of the Class I devices include ventricular needles and anvils used to form skull plates. Class II devices include neurostimulators, aneurysm clips, and blood clot retrievers. Examples of Class III devices are deep brain stimulators and medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. Approval of class III medical devices is complicated and requires clinical trials. The time taken for the trials can 36 months or more, depending on the extent of clinical trials and additional information that FDA might request. European Union has recently taken steps to strengthen its regulatory approval process significantly, and this is expected to delay approvals in Europe. The delay in regulatory approvals and high cost of interventional devices are the major challenges faced by the companies involved in the manufacture of neurological devices.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of neurovascular devices market during the forecast period. The factors, such as significant adoption of neurovascular devices among neurosurgeons, favorable reimbursement scenario, the presence of established key players in the region, and huge investment in R&D are driving the growth of the North American interventional neurology market.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Interventional Neurology Devices Market:

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Penumbra

Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Inc.

Merit Medical Systems.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Wl Gore & Associates.

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Interventional Neurology Devices market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Interventional Neurology Devices market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Interventional Neurology Devices Market:

January 2018: Medtronic received US FDA clearance for Riptide aspiration system intended for use in the revascularization of patients with acute ischaemic stroke secondary to large intracranial vessel occlusive disease