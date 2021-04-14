Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry | With Covid 19 Analysis

“Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market” Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 19.5 during the forecast period. And report provides a complete market overview, a list of top manufactures, the scope of the report, key market trends of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, and the main aspect of the report- why do you have to buy this research report? So don’t miss it.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market?

Get a Sample PDF of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2021

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Overview 2021:

The global next generation sequencing market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.5% during 2018 to 2023 (the forecast period). The next generation sequencing is a DNA sequencing technology that has revolutionized genomic research, and has drawn huge attention from the scientific research community. North America dominates the market, owing to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, high investments for genomics and proteomics, and growing adoption of sequencing techniques in the region.

Rising Applications in Clinical Diagnosis

The increasing applications in clinical diagnosis is one the major factors responsible for the growth of this market. In the recent years, technologies, such as Illumina/Solexa, ABI/SOLiD, 454/Roche, and Helicos, have provided unique prospects for high-throughput functional genomic research. Its applications in the diagnosis includes a variety of illnesses, such as cancer, hematological disorders, neurology, psychiatry, dysmorphology, vision and hearing impairment, cardiology, and pharmacogenomics. Compared to Sanger sequencing, NGS has emerged as the dominant genomics technology because of its cost effectiveness and use in wide range of functional genomics applications, from sequencing a group of candidate genes, all coding regions (known as exome sequencing) to the entire human genome.

Other factors, such as the speed, cost and accuracy of NGS, efficient replacement for traditional technologies like microarrays, and rise in drug discovery applications demanding NGS technology, are also contributing to the growth of the next-generation sequencing market.

Legal and Ethical Issues

Ethical and legal discussions have always been part of medical research. Funding agencies and journals often submit genomic data from research participants to their databases – this allows investigators to control data. Giving such access, risks the identity of the individuals or families. The data and samples are sent from the databases without the consent of the participant, putting them at risk. The unidirectional flow of data out of the system creates a sense of exploitation and distrust. Therefore, the legal and ethical issues hinder the growth of the next-generation sequencing market.

Other factors hindering this market are lack of interpretation of complex data and lack of skilled professionals.

US to Dominate the Market Share

The United States is expected to dominate the NGS market globally during the forecast period. Due to the support of genomics research, various government bodies, like NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute, US), have supported the work on sequencing of the human genome and fund research on the genome’s structure, function, and role in health and disease. Further, The US National Human Genome Research Institute and the US National Academy of Medicine organized 90 leaders in genomic medicine from the United States and 25 other countries in Genomic Medicine Symposium in 2014, to identify opportunities for collaborations that promote the responsible practice of genomic medicine. Several government initiatives, developed healthcare infrastructure, and awareness among citizens are contributing to the growth of the market.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886547

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market:

Agilent Technologies

Dnastar Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gatc Biotech Ag

Illumina Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Key Developments in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market:

February 2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., announced the issuance of Australian Patent for its technology for “Methods of Co-detecting mRNA and Small Non-coding RNA.”

February 2018 – PacBridge Capital Partners (HK) Limited planned to fund Contextual Genomics Inc., a leading Canadian cancer genomics company to support its FIND IT assay.