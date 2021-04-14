Industrial Tablet PC Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report | With Covid 19 Analysis

“Global Industrial Tablet PC Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Industrial Tablet PC Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Tablet PC market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Industrial Tablet PC Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Industrial Tablet PC Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 during the forecast period.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Industrial Tablet PC Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Industrial Tablet PC Market?

Industrial Tablet PC Market Overview 2021:

The global industrial tablet PC is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). There is a massive consumption of these devices, owing to factors, such as rugged and compact tablet PC design, along with reduced vibration and friction hold. Emerging economies, such as Brazil, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific has been witnessing rapid technological development, offering massive scope for players in the market.

Demand For Handheld Devices and Rugged Industrial Computing are Exponentially Growing in the Manufacturing Sector

Industrial tablets are growing in popularity in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing vertical chooses to deploy industrial tablets due to their reliability and durability. The tablets are integrated with serial ports, authentication, RFID, and card readers which enable communication with any industrial third-party device. The result of using industrial tablets is that it can efficiently capture data, process it, and provide accurate data which increases the workforce efficiency by eliminating cumbersome and inefficient paper trials. Industrial tablet PCs are taking the productivity of manufacturing units to new heights.

The industrial rugged tablet PCs are observed to perform better than commercial devices, as the companies realize cost benefits. With commercial tablets, the initial purchase price makes on 20-35% of the total cost of ownership of the device. Fail rates, down-times, maintenance, and security issues due to the insufficient ruggedness of consumer devices add up to a significant amount of the total cost ownership of consumer devices. The industrial grade tablet PC’s total cost of ownership is less than that compared to commercial tablet PCs which makes them the best choice in the industry.

Transport & Logistics is expected to Grow Significantly in the Forecast Period

The transport & logistics industry is observing an exponential growth of omnichannel shopping and the high demand for faster product deliveries is redefining the supply chain distribution of consumer goods. There is a phenomenal change in the way of shopping from multiple platforms, such as from desktops to mobile devices, and stores have created the need for smarter warehouse management to serve consumers. Retailers are merging their online operations and store operations to match the pace of the market.

The supply chain networks are poised to undergo an extreme makeover in the coming years. The transportation & logistics sector is transforming to the best of warehouse management systems, which are automated to new heights by equipping their staff with mobile devices that increase speed and accuracy of the order picking and radio frequency identification technology (RFID) for real-time inventory visibility. Simultaneously, executives of the industry are planning to roll out more warehouses to expand their size and retrofitting from conventional systems to highly mechanized facilities in order to reduce costs and quickly respond to the customer needs which will influence the growth of industrial tablet PCs.

North America Expected to Experience Steady Growth

North America is one of the leading regions of the global transportation & logistics industry. Moreover, the growing investments in the energy sector are also expected to drive the North American market. The energy industry, which is the third largest industry in the United States, is attracting a large number of investments. For instance, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), the United States is expected to invest nearly USD 700 million over the next 20 years in order to drive the renewable energy capacity which is expected to drive the market for industrial tablet PC market in the region.

The other factors driving the market growth in North America are the increasing adaption rate of industrial tablet PC in the defense industry. One of the programs developed by the Department of Defense is Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care (MC4), which enhances medical situational awareness for operational commanders. The MC4 team recently ordered 3,750 Getac S410 semi-rugged notebooks, which will be used to help digitally log medical treatment data of service members and their operational environment.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Industrial Tablet PC Market:

Panasonic Corporation

Advantech Corporation

Getac Technology Corporation

ZIH Corp.

ADLINK Technology Inc.

ARBOR Technology Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

Glacier Computer

NEXCOM International Co. Ltd

Mobile Demand

LLC

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Industrial Tablet PC market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Industrial Tablet PC market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Key Developments in the Industrial Tablet PC Market:

January 2018 – Endress+Hauser introduced Field Xpert SMT70 Tablet PC. The Field Xpert SMT70 supports HART, Profibus DP/PA, Foundation Fieldbus, Modbus, CDI, and Endress+Hauser service interfaces. The Field Xpert SMT70 is a rugged tablet PC to commission and maintainn by the staff to manage field instruments and document the work progress. The Field Xpert device library has more than 2,700 pre-installed device and communication drivers, allowing it to work with many different instruments from a wide variety of vendors.