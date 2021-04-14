Categories All News Software and Solution Market COVID -19 Impact | Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 by Growing Players: IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems, Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Harte-Hanks Post author By zealinsider Post date April 14, 2021 https://hindaily.com/ ← Global Label Market Analysis highlights the impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025) | Top Players like Avery Dennison, Fort Dearborn Printing, Amcor, LINTEC, Berry Global, CCL Industries, etc. → Covid-19 Impact on Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: SIRIM QAS, SGS, Bureau Veritas, TNBR, Intertek, TUV Rheinland