Dermatology Drugs Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Dermatology Drugs Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “dermatology drugs“ market size is expected to USD 63.99 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of numerous skin diseases and disorders among the population is expected to spur opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Acne, Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 36.82 billion in 2019.

The occurrence of coronavirus has exerted massive economic stress on sectors in various countries. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Major Dermatology Drugs Market Key players covered in the report include:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Botanix Dermatology Drugs (NorthBridge, Australia)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

Galderma S.A (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bridgewater, U.S)

Novartis (Switzerland, Europe)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, U.K)

Valeant Dermatology Drugs International Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S)

Other Players

Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Surging Patient Population to Back Growth

The growing number of patients suffering from acne, vitiligo, and dermatitis are expected to spur opportunities for market growth. According to the American Association of Dermatology in 2018, around 50 million people in the U.S had acne. The growing demand for effective products to cure skin infections and disorders coupled with high awareness among the young population will contribute positively to the growth of the market. According to Australian research, more than 4% of the population are affected by acne vulgaris in long term. The growing inclination towards skin health and care among millennials can have an excellent impact on the market growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing R&D investments by major companies owing to heavy demand for therapeutically effectual and cost-effective drugs will encourage the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Diminished Demand for Dermatology Drugs to Impede Market amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has critically impacted the global market because of the weakened demand for dermatology drugs. Pharmaceutical companies producing skin-related drugs experienced massive losses owing to the lockdown imposed by governments. Thus, leading to disrupted supply and demand. Social distance regulations coupled with lower demand for mandatory prescribed dermatology medications will further restrict the growth of the market. According to the American Association of Dermatology, the dermatologists in the U.S reported an approximately 43% decline in patient consultations during the pandemic crisis. In addition, declining production and demand will simultaneously affect market sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dermatology Drugs Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Prominent Companies to Boost Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 18.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dermatology infections. The presence of major players coupled with the introduction of novel products will further aid expansion in the region. Europe is expected to grow excellently during the forecast period owing to the heavy R&D investments for the development of effective drugs. The increasing sales of dermatology products are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific is expected to account for a high share during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the care & management of acne among the population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience a slow growth rate owing to the lower adoption of topical solutions coupled with a lack of awareness about medicines and therapies related to acne, dermatitis, and other skin conditions.

Key Development:

September 2020: Eli Lilly announced the introduction of an inspiring digital health solution for atopic dermatitis patient care & management.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Dermatology Drugs market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Dermatology Drugs market? Who are the key manufacturers in Dermatology Drugs market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Dermatology Drugs market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Dermatology Drugs market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Dermatology Drugs market? What are the Dermatology Drugs market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Dermatology Drugs industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Dermatology Drugs market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Dermatology Drugs industry?

