Dental Equipment Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Dental Equipment Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global ”dental equipment“ market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 16.07 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing preference for digital dental x-ray and the rising geriatric population that is projected to drive the demand for advanced dental equipment. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Dental Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Dental Surgical Navigation Systems, Dental CAD/CAM Equipment, Dental Chairs, and Others) and By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 8.89 billion in 2019 and is likely to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

Major Dental Equipment Market Key players covered in the report include:

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, United States)

VATECH (South Korea)

A-dec Inc. (Newberg, Oregon, United States

BIOLASE, Inc. (Irvine, United States)

Carestream Health, Inc. (New York, United States)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Schaan, Liechtenstein)

Danaher (Washington, D.C., United States)

Other Prominent Players

Dental Equipment Market Analysis 2021:

DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Geriatric Population to Augment Growth

The rising geriatric population is leading to several dental ailments that is anticipated to propel the demand for advanced dental equipment. Additionally, the increasing dental disorders is driving the manufacturers to develop innovative dental equipment across the globe. For instance, the growing preference for digital dental x-ray equipment that aids in significant cost reduction and better image processing is expected to boost the global dental equipment market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

Dental Radiology Equipment Held 46.4% in 2019

The dental radiology equipment segment, based on product, held a market share of about 46.4% in 2019 and is anticipated to showcase exponential growth backed by the growing preference for advanced dental radiology equipment that enables efficient image processing systems.

Dental Equipment Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Dental Equipment market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Dental Equipment market

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Increasing Spending on Dental Care to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global dental equipment market in the forthcoming years. The increasing spending on dental care is propelling the demand for innovative dental equipment that is attributable to the region’s growth between 2020 and 2027. North America stood at USD 3.49 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing adoption of dental implants that will boost the adoption of dental equipment in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Companies Focus on Partnership to Intensify Industry Competition

The global dental equipment market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are focusing on leveraging the opportunities provided by the growing demand for advanced dental equipment. These companies are further striving to maintain dominance by partnering with other small companies to expand their product portfolio that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

July 2019– Carestream Dental announced a partnership with ArchformByte. Through the deal, dentists using the CS 3500 or CS 3600 intraoral scanners from Carestream Dental will be able to send the accurate images captured to ArchformByte online for efficient production of C-Thru aligners in no time.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Dental Equipment market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Dental Equipment market? Who are the key manufacturers in Dental Equipment market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Dental Equipment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Dental Equipment market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Dental Equipment market? What are the Dental Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Dental Equipment industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Dental Equipment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Dental Equipment industry?

