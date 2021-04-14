Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) ” Market is expected to reach USD 8.14 billion by 2026, on account of the advent of digitalization and the gradual shift from traditional PCR to digital PCR for diagnostics purposes. PCR is considered the most unique and most widely referred clinical testing technique utilized in modern biology. It includes a molecular technology for the in-vitro amplification of a specific region in a DNA strand.

More information on this market is presented in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Standard PCR, Real-time PCR, and Digital PCR), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per this report, the market value was USD 4.31 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 to 2026.

Major Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Key players covered in the report include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Qiagen

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Abbott

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Other players

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Analysis 2021:

Regional Segmentation:

North America Dominating Market with Adequate Reimbursement Policies for PCR Devices

As per segmentation by region, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.72 billion in 2018 and contributed the largest polymerase chain reaction market share. Factors attributed to this dominance include the increasing prevalence and diagnosis cases of infectious diseases, the presence of adequate reimbursement policies for PCR devices, and the high number of the patient population adopting new diagnostic procedures. This is being followed by Europe, owing to the increasing incidences of different cancer types and metabolic diseases that require advanced therapies and diagnosis.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period on account of the rise in awareness amongst the patient population about the presence of advanced PCR devices, coupled with the presence of a substantial underpenetrated market. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America markets are considered to be in the nascent stage and are likely to witness stable growth in the coming years. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers and Acquisitions Strategies Adopted by Players will Help Gain High Revenue

The global polymerase chain reaction market has a diverse portfolio on account of the presence of both digital PCR and real-time PCR. Leading players of this market include companies such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Players are adopting strategies such as the introduction of new products, substantial investment in research and development of the same, company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and others for gaining the upper hand in the market competition.

Polymerase Chain Reaction Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Market Drivers

Government Initiatives for Increasing Awareness will Augment Growth

The increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases is a significant factor in promoting the polymerase chain reaction market growth. Besides this, the rise in demand for innovative devices and the advent of miniature PCR devices are aiding in the expansion of the market. Moreover, the highly precise and direct quantification of digital PCRs is further anticipated to attract high PCR market revenue during the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with commercial PCR assays may pose a significant hindrance to the growth of the market. This, coupled with the lack of awareness about PCR and their diagnostic benefits in underdeveloped nations, may also restrict its growth. Nevertheless, a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights says, “Increasing initiatives taken by both government and non-governmental support organizations to spread awareness and expand product offerings by increasing awareness about the same is prognosticated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.”

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Polymerase Chain Reaction market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Polymerase Chain Reaction market? Who are the key manufacturers in Polymerase Chain Reaction market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Polymerase Chain Reaction market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Polymerase Chain Reaction market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Polymerase Chain Reaction market? What are the Polymerase Chain Reaction market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Polymerase Chain Reaction industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Polymerase Chain Reaction market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Polymerase Chain Reaction industry?

