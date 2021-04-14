Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Trends, Share, Future Demand, Progress Insight, Modest Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Forecast to 2027

The global duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market size is expected to surge owing to rising drug approvals from government agencies and major products that are being developed for the treatment. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Molecular Therapies, Steroid Therapy, Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”, predicts promising growth for the market during the forecast period.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophyis primarily caused due to mutation in the DMD gene that totally disrupts the production of dystrophin, a vital protein for muscle integration. Though rare in females, DMD is most common among men across the globe. For instance, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), it is anticipated that about 1 in every 3,500 male births suffers from DMD globally. Medical Advancements and major drug approvals for the treatment of DMD will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report covers quantitative and qualitative data at the global and regional level for the anti-corrosion coatings market. Furthermore, the report provides in-depth details about the factors such as drivers and restraints, challenges, and the opportunities that the market will go through 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the report provide a comprehensive analysis of the key companies proliferating in the market, and detailed information about the strategies adopted by the companies to gain market stronghold during the projected horizon. The information is obtained by trusted sources with key insights from industry experts by our lead research analyst using several methodologies such as PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, and other that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Trials for Treatment to Augur Growth

On 20thMarch 2020, NS Pharma, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, announced its launch of expanded access program (EAP) to allow specific Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients in the U.S. to gain access to its vitolarsen therapy. Furthermore, NS Pharma has applied for an under priority review to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to seek approval of vitolarsen. The decision is expected to be passed by the U.S. FDA between July and September this year. Furthermore, scientists have reported that oral treatment using AdipoRon reduces inflammation in muscle, while it promotes muscle fiber operation, and improved motor functioning in a mice suffering from DMD. The scientists stated, “AdipoRon could pave way for developing new strategies to treat several muscle and inflammatory disorders.” Increasing clinical trials for developing cure for treating DMD is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high cost of the drug for the treating DMD may restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Eteplirsen, a drug approved by U.S. FDA for treating DMD, costs around $300,000 for an entire course that may shoot up to $750,000 annually.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Investments for R&D Activities in Europe to Fuel Demand

Among the regions, Europe is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. This ascribable to factors such as increasing investments in R&D activities, and increasing prevalence of disease. The market in North America will witness substantial growth owing to large-scale development of products requiring government approvals for administration during the projected horizon.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to surge during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as product development in countries such as Japan that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Japan displayed the drug, DS-5141b, on the nation’s SAKIGAKE list, a designation that equals the U.S. FDA process of speedy approval of drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

Sarpeta Continuing Clinical Trials to Bode Well for Growth

Amid the ongoing havoc of global pandemic, COVID19, Sarpeta Therapeutics, in March 2020, announced its decision to ensure regular supply of Vyondys 53 (golodirsen) and Exondys 51 (eteplirsen), both which have been approved for treating DMD. Furthermore, the company continues its association with regulatory authorities to go ahead with its clinical trials. The companies operating in the market are adopting several strategies such as peoduct enhancement and development to maintain their market presence. Additionally, increasing investments in the R&D activities for the treatment of the disease to maintain market stronghold and gain major duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market revenue will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

BioMarin

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

FibroGen, Inc.

Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.

NIPPON SHINYAKU CO. LTD.

Pfizer Inc.

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS

Sarepta Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Company

Among others

