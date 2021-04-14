Immunology Market Size, Share, Product Type, Applications and Revenue Forecast To 2027

The Global Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.
Leading Players operating in the Immunology Market are:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Janssen Global Services,
- LLC (Johnson & Johnson)
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Amgen Inc.
- Pfizer Inc
- Novartis
- Astellas
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
- UCB SA
Global Immunology Market Segmentation
By Drug Class
- Monoclonal antibody (mAb)
- Fusion Proteins
- Immunosuppressants
- Polyclonal antibody (pAb)
- Others
By Disease Indication
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriatic Arthritis
- Plaque Psoriasis
- Ankylosing Spondylitis
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
By Geography
- North America (U.S., and Canada)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)