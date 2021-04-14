Immunology Market Size, Share, Product Type, Applications and Revenue Forecast To 2027

The Global Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Leading Players operating in the Immunology Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services,

LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc

Novartis

Astellas

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

UCB SA

Global Immunology Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Monoclonal antibody (mAb)

Fusion Proteins

Immunosuppressants

Polyclonal antibody (pAb)

Others

By Disease Indication

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Plaque Psoriasis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

