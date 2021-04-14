Immunodiagnostics Market Size, Share, Product Type, Applications and Revenue Forecast To 2027

The increasing number of geriatric population, and occurrences of infectious diseases like cancer, and hepatitis is expected to boost the Global Immunodiagnostics Market Size. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunodiagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 15,777.5 Mn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, and reach US$ 22,732.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

Abbott, DiaSorin, and Roche Diagnostics are Likely to Hold Significant Share in the Market

Prominent organizations such as Abbott, DiaSorin, and Roche Diagnostics are projected to lead the global immunodiagnostics market during the forecast period. Development strategies, rise in the investments in research and development, cost management, and strong supply chain network are predicted to give impetus to these companies and enable them gain a competitive edge.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Technological Advancements

4.2 Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

4.3 Reimbursement Scenario

4.4 Key Performance Indicators for Global Immunodiagnostics Market

Global Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents & Consumables

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

5.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

5.3.3 Cardiac Markers

5.3.4 Infectious Diseases

5.3.5 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

5.4.2 Hospitals

5.4.3 Physician’s Offices

5.4.4 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

6.2.1 Instruments

6.2.2 Reagents & Consumables

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

6.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

6.3.3 Cardiac Markers

6.3.4 Infectious Diseases

6.3.5 Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

6.4.2 Hospitals

6.4.3 Physician’s Offices

6.4.4 Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 USA

6.5.2 Canada

Europe Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

7.2.1 Instruments

7.2.2 Reagents& Consumables

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

7.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

7.3.3 Cardiac Markers

7.3.4 Infectious Diseases

7.3.5 Others

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

7.4.2 Hospitals

7.4.3 Physician’s Offices

7.4.4 Others

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

7.5.1 UK

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Italy

7.5.5 Spain

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

8.2.1 Instruments

8.2.2 Reagents& Consumables

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

8.3.1 Oncology& Endocrinology

8.3.2 Hepatitis & Retrovirus

8.3.3 Cardiac Markers

8.3.4 Infectious Diseases

8.3.5 Others

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

8.4.1 Clinical Laboratories

8.4.2 Hospitals

8.4.3 Physician’s Offices

8.4.4 Others

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.2 China

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Southeast Asia

8.5.6 Rest ofAsia Pacific

Continued…

