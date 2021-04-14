Logistics Robots Market 2021 Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Investments and Future Trends by 2027

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled Global logistics robots market size is prophesied to reach USD 14.95 billion by the end of 2027. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing demand for complex supply-chain operations. Logistics robots market are autonomous devices that can transport resources present in a logistic network. They store and move goods that are widely used in storage facilities and warehouses. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Logistics Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms and Others), By Application (Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, and Others), By Industry (E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 4.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2020 and 2027.

lists out the Key Playyers of Logistics Robots market:

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION. (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

FANUC (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Dematic (United States)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Yaskawa America, Inc. (United States)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Teradyne Inc. (United States)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Other players

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other Logistics Robots market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Owing to Presence of Smart Factories

Region-wise, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.48 billion and emerged dominant on account of the increasing construction of distribution centers and warehouses across the region. In addition to this, heavy investments in the development of smart factories, warehouses with automated systems, industry 4.0, and others are likely to aid in the expansion of the regional market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is likely to witness a fast growth rate in the forecast period on account of the presence of notable players, rising e-commerce industry, and up-gradation of existing technologies.

Segmentation of Logistics Robots Market:

By Type

Automated Guided Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Robot Arms

Others (UAV)

By Application

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others (Shipment & Delivery, Packaging, and others.)

By Industry

E-commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others (Consumer Electronics, and others)

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Competitive Landscape-

Vecna Robotics Holding Prominent Shares Owing to Adoption of Multiple Marketing Strategies

Various companies are engaging in the adoption of various technologies for gaining a strong foothold in the logistics robots market. They are also engaging in joint ventures, partnerships, contracts and agreements, and other collaborative efforts with startup companies to generate more revenue. Among the various players operating in this market, Vecna Robotics emerged dominant on account of the presence of their strong supply chain, coupled with their quick adoption of robotic warehouse systems and various other marketing strategies for rapid sales.

Major Industry Developments of the Logistics Robots Market include:

March 2018 – Midea Group Company and KUKA AG entered into a strategic collaboration for increasing their geographical presence and penetrating the China market for the manufacturing of new products.

– Midea Group Company and KUKA AG entered into a strategic collaboration for increasing their geographical presence and penetrating the China market for the manufacturing of new products. September 2018 – Intrion Company was acquired by ABB for the advancement of its logistic robot solutions. The major aim of this acquisition is the delivery of a mass customer base to meet the growing demand of the e-commerce industry.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

