Milking Robots Market 2021 Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Investments and Future Trends by 2027

The global milking robots market is likely to gain traction from the increasing demand for milk and milk products worldwide. The advent of automated milking systems (AMS) has emerged as a new trend among dairy owners and will also add impetus to the market. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "Milking Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By System Type (Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary), By Herd Size (Less than 100, 100-1000 and 1001 and Above), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027," the milking robots market size stood at USD 1.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to USD 2.94 billion by the end of 2027, thereby rising at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2020 and 2027.

Key Players Of Milking Robots Market:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

DeLaval Inc. (Sweden)

SCR (Israel)

Lely (Netherlands)

DAIRYMASTER (UK)

Fullwood Packo (UK)

A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark)

BouMatic (United States)

Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands)

Other players

Segment-

Multi-stall Unit Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Cost-efficiency

Based on segmentation by type, the multi-stall unit segment emerged dominant on account of the rising demand for dairy products worldwide. This unit is designed ideally for conducting the milking process simultaneously. The operational flow of this unit is cost-efficient and is therefore, adopted by most manufacturers. In 2019, this segment earned 44.3% share.

Segmentation Milking robots market:

By System Type

Single-Stall Unit

Multi-Stall Unit

Automated Milking Rotary

By Herd Size

Less than 100

100-1000

1001 and Above

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Regional Analysis-

Europe Emerged Dominant on Account of Presence of Major Manufacturers

Regionally, Europe earned USD 0.39 billion in 2019 and emerged as the region with the largest milking robots market share. This is owing to the increasing demand for milk and milk products in this region, coupled with the heavy investment in R&D activities from nations such as the U.K., Germany, and others. Additionally, the high labor cost observed in this region also promoted the adoption of these robots by players in this region.

On the other hand, North America and Asia Pacific are likely to exhibit significant growth in the coming years accountable to the presence of a considerable number of vendors and the rapid progressing rate of milk production centers in the respective regions. Nations such as China, the United States, and others are showcasing rapid growth on account of the rising average herd size and the adoption of technological up-gradation, ultimately aiding in the expansion of the regional markets in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

BouMatic is Dominating Market Owing to Adoption of Various Training Programs for Better Technical Support

The global milking robots market is dominated by BouMatic owing to the fact that it prioritizes technical support and offers quick repair services in case any machine fails to function. In addition to this, the company also focuses on providing training programs to promote the importance of dairy management and herd safety.

Key Industry Developments of the Milking Robots Market include:

March 2017 – Lely and Festo companies owned by the same family, entered into a joint venture for the launch of the milking robot called ‘Astronaut A5’. The innovative hybrid arm of the Astronaut A5 helps to conserve more energy and produce better results in less time.

