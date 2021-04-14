Ophthalmoscopes Market Assessment, Opportunity and Forecast till 2027

The increasing cases of eye problems among the world population irrespective of age bar is boosting the global ophthalmoscope market size, predicts Fortune Business Insights™in their recently published report. The report is titled, “Ophthalmoscopes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Direct Ophthalmoscopes, Indirect Ophthalmoscopes), By Light Source (Halogen Illumination Ophthalmoscopes, Xenon Illumination Ophthalmoscopes, LED Illumination Ophthalmoscopes), By Application (Glaucoma, Retinal Diseases, Diabetes Eye Diseases, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Speciality clinics, Eye Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Major Growth Drivers:

Increasing Awareness about Eye Surgeries in Under-developed Nations will Add Impetus to Market

The increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability to vision problems is a major factor in promoting ophthalmoscopes market growth. Besides this, the rise in awareness about eye surgeries and its accelerating success rate will help the market gain impetus in the forecast period. Additionally, the number of ophthalmic clinics is increasing in the developing nationsand this is anticipated to aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, factors such as lack of skilled eye surgeons especially in under-developed nations, may cause hindrance to the overall market. Nevertheless, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ say, “The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes ultimately leads to eye diseases such as glaucoma, and this is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.”

Regional Analysis

North America to Emerge Dominant Owing to Rise in Expenditure on Eye Surgeries

From a geographical perspective, the global ophthalmoscopes market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These nations are further categorized into nations. Among these, North America is holding a dominant ophthalmoscopes market share owing to the increasing popularity of laser technology by ophthalmologists. This, accompanied by the willingness to spend huge amounts in healthcare and medical aid by people, is anticipated to help boost the regional market.

As per the American Academy of Ophthalmology, an estimate of 2 million cataract surgeries are performed every year in the U.S. This indicates the high revenue generated by the regional market.

On the other side, Asia Pacific and Europe markets are prognosticated to grow progressively in the forecast period on account of the increased efforts taken by the governments for setting up tertiary eye institutes. Latin America is an evolving market due to the increasing cases of eye infections and disorders and the increasing awareness about the same.

Competitive Landscape –

Launch of Innovative Products will Intensify Market Competition

Major companies operating in the ophthalmoscopes market are emphasizing on the launch of various devices to earn high ophthalmoscopes market revenue. Besides this, companies are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisitions, partnerships, contracts, company collaborations, and others to gain a competitive edge in the market.

MajorOphthalmoscopes Market Manufacturers include:

Albert Waeschle Ltd.

Keeler ltd

Zumax Medical Co. Ltd.

Invotech Excel Fzco

US Ophthalmic

HEINE USA Ltd.

Spengler

Welch Allyn

GlobalMed

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Holtex

Others

Significant Industry Developmentsof Ophthalmoscopes Market Include:

November 2018 – Launch of ODOCS NUN, a novel ophthalmoscope, was announced by oDocs Eye Care. It is the latest ophthalmoscope used in smartphones with the capability of non-mydriatic and mydriatic retinal imaging.

August 2019 – MIRANTE scanning laser ophthalmoscope was launched by NIDEK CO.LTD for achieving an enhanced view of the vasculature and the retinal structure.

