Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Product Type, Applications and Revenue Forecast To 2027

The global “gene therapy” market is likely to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period, owing to recent technological advancements in gene replacement procedures. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled ‘Gene Therapy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018 – 2025’ the market is likely to expand at a high rate due to increasing adoption of gene therapy in several countries across the world.

Key Players Operating in The Gene Therapy Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

uniQure N.V.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Key Segmentation of Gene Therapy Market:

By Disease Indication

Cancer

Genetic disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Ophthalmology

Neurological conditions

Others

By Type of Vectors

Viral vectors

Non-viral vectors

By Type of Cells

Somatic cells

Germline cells

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

