Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Product Type, Applications and Revenue Forecast To 2027

The global “gene therapy” market is likely to grow at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period, owing to recent technological advancements in gene replacement procedures. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled ‘Gene Therapy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018 – 2025’ the market is likely to expand at a high rate due to increasing adoption of gene therapy in several countries across the world.
Key Players Operating in The Gene Therapy Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Bayer AG
- Sanofi
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- uniQure N.V.
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Celgene Corporation
Key Segmentation of Gene Therapy Market:
By Disease Indication
- Cancer
- Genetic disorders
- Cardiovascular diseases
- Ophthalmology
- Neurological conditions
- Others
By Type of Vectors
- Viral vectors
- Non-viral vectors
By Type of Cells
- Somatic cells
- Germline cells
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Global Gene Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026
- North America Gene Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026
- Europe Gene Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026
- Asia Pacific Gene Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026
- Middle East and Africa Gene Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026
- Latin America Gene Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
