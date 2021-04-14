Rugged Tablet Market Key Industry Development And Competitive Analysis Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The defense sector is predicted to emerge as the leading segment in terms of end users in the rugged tablet market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Rugged Tablet” Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Operating System (Windows, IOS, Android, Others), By Type (Fully Rugged, Semi Rugged), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Retail, Construction, Education, Government, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026. As per this report, the market is anticipated to reach USD 946.0 Mn by 2026 from USD 599.1 Mn in 2017, rising at a promising CAGR of 5.9%.

Key Companies Covered In The Reports

Dell

HP

Trimble Inc.

Leonardo DRS

Zebra Technologies

Panasonic USA

S&T AG

Getac

NEXCOM International

MilDef

MobileDemand

Xplore

DT Research, Inc.

Rugged tablets are used as smart mobile devices with internet connectivity. These tablets are in high demand across defense sector of various countries. The wireless features and strong built of rugged tablets make them ideal for use in defense sector. This, as per the report, is a key driver of the global rugged tablets market. Rugged tablets available in the market often comes with promising features such as water and shock resistance, temperature change, and other in-built upgrades. Increasing awareness about benefits they offer, will fuel the demand for rugged tablets in the international market.

Segmentation

1. By Operating System

Windows

iOS

Android

Others

2. By Type

Fully Rugged

Semi Rugged

3. By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

4. By End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Retail

Construction

Education

Government

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

5. By Region

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Korea, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

