Edible Beef Market Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2027

The global Edible Beef Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled "Edible Beef Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Cut Type (Loin, Brisket, Shank, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail) And Regional Forecast 2020-2027"

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/edible-beef-market-104341

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Edible Beef Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Edible Beef Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Cut Type

Loin

Brisket

Shank

Others (Ribs, Flank)

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Edible Beef Market report include

Cargill, Incorporated,

Tyson Foods, Inc.,

Helen’s Meat Packers Limited,

OSI Group, LLC,

Hormel Foods Corp.,

NH Foods Ltd.,

Vion Food Group,

Danish Crown AmbA,

JBS S.A., and Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Edible Beef Market Share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Edible Beef Market

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Edible Beef Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Edible Beef Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Edible Beef Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Edible Beef Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Edible Beef Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Edible Beef Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

