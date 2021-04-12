Transrectal Ultrasound Market Exhibits a CAGR of 4.5% Driven by Improvements in Healthcare Infrastructure and Rising Product Availability, says Fortune Business Insights

The increasing incidence of prostate cancer especially among aging men is the key driver of the global “transrectal ultrasound market”. This was found by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Transrectal Ultrasound Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Systems, Transducers), Type (Cart/Trolley Based, Portable), Application (Diagnostic, Image-guided Treatment), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals) and Geography Forecast till 2025”. Fortune Business Insights predicts the global Market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Furthermore, in 2017, the market was valued at US$ 204.8 and is anticipated to reach US$ 291.2 Mn by the end of 2025.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the enterprises operating in the global market. The huge installed bases of transrectal ultrasound or TRUS devices in Asia Pacific is one of the major factors driving the market. An rising need to replace existing healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific is another factor driving the market. North America held a considerable share in the global market in 2017. High diagnostic rates of benign prostatic hyperplasia, rising prevalence of urological disorders, and robust healthcare infrastructure contributed towards the growth of this region. The demand for transrectal ultrasound procedures in Europe is also expected to rise steadily during the forecast period mainly on account of rising geriatric population and demand for minimally invasive devices.

Lifestyle Changes Leading to Rising Prevalence of Prostate Cancer in turn Fueling Demand for TRUS Devices

“The demand for effective treatment for urological abnormalities such as prostate cancer is increasing primarily due to rapid changes in lifestyle,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This is one of the chief factors driving the Transrectal Ultrasound Market,” he added. The transrectal ultrasound of prostate helps to locate the position of cysts in the male reproductive system and identify if they are cancerous or non-cancerous. This is the reason why male population prefers transrectal ultrasound scan than any other normal tests. The healthcare infrastructure in developed and developing countries is sophisticated and well-equipped. This, coupled with better product availability, is boosting the market.

There are several other factors spelling growth in the market. Governments across regions are actively participating to ensure the early detection and timely treatment of prostate cancer. This factor, combined with technological developments, is anticipated to bode well for the market.

Transrectal ultrasound or endorectal ultrasound uses different technologies to get accurate and precise test results. These technologies include 2D, 3D technology, and others such as real-time imaging. The advent of such technologies is projected to further drive in the coming years. The adoption of Transrectal Ultrasound devices is likely to increase in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and surgical centers. This will encourage companies to introduce novel TRUS devices with the help of upcoming technologies.

Stringent Healthcare Policies by Regulatory Authorities may Inhibit Growth

Despite witnessing strong growth prospects, there are certain factors that may restrict the market in the coming years. Strict regulations regarding approvals on healthcare medications and diagnosis may inhibit the growth of the market. In addition to this, product recalls due to safety issues may restrict the market to grow in the next coming years. Nonetheless, several companies are planning to invest in R&D activities and technological developments, which will propel growth in the market.

Several Savvy Players to Launch Advanced TRUS Devices; Helping Market to Pick Pace

The competitive landscape of global market is semi-consolidated. The market was dominated by some well recognized brands in 2017. B.K. Holding was one of them, which covered a significant share in the global market for TRUS. Some of the other companies presently functioning in the global market are TELEMED, Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, The Prometheus Group, and Exact Imaging.

The global Transrectal Ultrasound Market can be segmented into the following categories:

By Product Devices Transducers



By Type Cart/ Trolley-based Portable



By Application Diagnostic Prostate Cancer Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Others Image-guided Treatment



By End User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals Others



By Region North America (U.S., Canada) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



