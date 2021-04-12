Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

The Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global non-halogenated flame retardants market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America was the largest market, accounting for almost 39% of the global market share in 2017.

Rising Consumer Electrical and Electronic Goods Manufacturing in Asia-Pacific region

Recently, the electrical and electronic goods industry has been witnessing an increasing demand for militarized electronics; and flame-retardants are increasingly being used in all kinds of electronics. Of late, most of the electronic manufacturers are outsourcing their production to low-cost countries in Asia, especially China, Taiwan and other South-East ASEAN countries, and a few other countries from different regions. This shift is more pronounced in segments where there is greater involvement of labor, such as manufacturing of passive electronic components, semiconductor assembly, and testing operations. Furthermore, the demand for consumer electronic products is rising in the region, owing to the increasing demand middle class population coupled with growing household incomes, particularly in emerging markets in Asia. Thereby, providing easy access to the huge market. As a result, many brand owners and contract manufacturers have established production capacity in, or are shifting capacities to Asia-Pacific region.

In 2017, electrical and electronics segment dominated the global market with a market share of more than 30%.

Phosphorous Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants to dominate the Global Market

Red phosphorus is an effective flame retardant used in the form of polyamides, polycarbonates and polyesters owing to its thermal stability and non-toxic nature. With growing concerns over harmful nature of halogen-based flame retardants, much research is now focused toward halogen-free flame retardants, which has led to the development of various aromatic phosphates. Among these, triphenyl phosphate (TPP), resorcinol bis (diphenyl phosphate) (RDP) and bisphenol-A bis (diphenyl phosphate) (BDP) have achieved great commercial success in recent years and have been actively replacing the traditional flame retardants. BDP or bridged aromatic diphenyl phosphates, such as resorcinol BDP and bisphenol-A BDP, possess greater thermal stability, low volatility and higher efficiency, which have found a broad range of applications and have a fast growing market. Another actively reported group of compounds are the metal salts of dialkylphosphonic acid as well as calcium hypophosphite, which have recently been found to be particularly effective in poly (butylene terephthalate) and polycarbonate.

North America to dominate the market through 2023

United States dominated the North America market in 2017, owing to the growth in the end-user industries such as building and construction. United States, which has the largest construction industry in North America is growing at an alarming rate with market expected to cross USD 460 billion in residential sector and USD 700 billion in the non-residential sector. The industry is primarily being driven by the continuous investments in office buildings, highways and, street projects. The electronics industry in the country is declining; however, the electronic hardware market is experiencing good growth. This is expected to add to the demand for non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals market.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market:

NABALTEC AG

HUBER ENGINEERED MATERIALS

BASF SE

ICL

DAIHACHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.

LTD

CLARIANT AG

DIC CORPORATION

CHEMTURA CORPORATION; APEXICAL INC.

DSM N.V.

DOWDUPONT

ETI MADEN

ITALMATCH CHEMICALS S.P.A.

JIANGSU YOKE TECHNOLOGY CO.

LTD

MPI CHEMIE B.V.

LANXESS

NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO.

INC. (SANWA CHEMICAL CO.

LTD.)

NYACOL NANO TECHNOLOGIES

INC.

RIN KAGAKU KOGYO CO.

LTD.

RTP COMPANY

SHANDONG BROTHER SCI. &TECH. CO.

LTD

SUMITOMO CORPORATION

THOR COMPANY

AND TOR MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC.

