Network Traffic Analysis Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis and forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

The global network traffic analysis market is estimated to have a CAGR of 13.87 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The market report is limited to software and related services provided in the market, and the report is segmented by type of usage, end-user, and geography. This report focuses on the adoption of these solutions by various end-users and various regions. The study also emphasizes on latest trends, industry activities, and vendor market activities.

The growing cloud traffic is resulting in increased concerns about network security across businesses, which is driving the need for managing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and maintaining quality of experience (QoE).

The global growth in network infrastructure owing to the increasing number of data centers and shared storage solutions are driving the network traffic analyzer market. Major factors restraining the market growth are high associated costs and lack of awareness among network administrators to choose a solution as per business needs.

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

High deployment cost is the major restraining factor restraining the growth of the market. However, the advent of the cloud-based model does not only reduce the deployment costs but is also minimizing the associated costs, thus, bringing down total cost of ownership (TCO). The major adopters of this deployment model are SMEs, however, owing to benefits like flexibility, scalability, and operational efficiencies, large enterprises are also expected to move towards cloud deployment.

US To Witness Huge Adoption By Companies

Various end-user verticals are incurring huge losses due to their networks’ exposure to threats, which is the cause network failure or instability to finances.

Enterprises and educational institutes are expected to dominate the market in the region to ensure optimal and safe use of bandwidth, and to protect the ecosystem of the organizations from the intellectual property threats.

Key Developments in the Network Traffic Analysis Market:

February 2018 – Hillstone Networks, a network security solutions provider, partnered with Flowmon Networks to help customers build a complete cyber-security platform. The partnership brings together Hillstone Networks Intelligent Next-Generation Firewall (iGFW) and Flowmon Anomaly Detection System (ADS) to effectively intercept cyber threats from the Internet and internal networks, defend against modern network attacks, and comprehensively monitor and protect the overall network security posture.