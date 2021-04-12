Food Antimicrobial Additives Market Report Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

The Food Antimicrobial Additives report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. 360 Market Updates adds Global Food Antimicrobial Additives Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Food Antimicrobial Additives Market Overview 2021:
Market Insight
The global food antimicrobial additives market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Antimicrobial agents refer to all agents that act against microbial organisms; they either kill or retard the growth of microorganisms, thereby maintaining the overall hygiene of food production areas and safety of the final food products.
Antimicrobial Additives – Maintaining the Intactness of Food Products
The global food antimicrobial additives market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. The market is segmented based on the antimicrobial types, application, and geography. Based on the antimicrobial types, the market is further segmented into benzoates, sorbates, propionates, lactates, nitrites, acetates, and others. A variety of “food antimicrobial agents,” including antifungals, sanitizers, and beneficial microorganisms and their inhibitory metabolic products, are intensively utilized in the food production and manufacturing process to improve the efficiency of the system and increase the safety and quality of the product.
Based on the application, the market comprises of bakery, beverages, dairy, meat, and others. The animal-based products are highly perishable and are prone to microbial contamination throughout the supply chain. This class of food products witness high usage of food antimicrobials for maintaining the overall safety and for increasing the keeping quality.
Animal-based Processed Products – Driving the Growth of Food Antimicrobials
There is a growing demand for protein-based diets among the younger population. Hence, due to wider availability, affordability and convenience, the animal-based products, both in processed and unprocessed forms, have witnessed exponential sales, particularly from the emerging markets. Since the animal-based products are highly perishable due to their high initial microbial load, it becomes imperative to incorporate various antimicrobial agents in order to maintain these products at desirable levels of micro flora at each point in the supply chain.
Antimicrobials – Making Possible, the Year-Round Availability of Exotic and Seasonal Foods
The food trade has increasingly become global. Consumers nowadays are demanding exotic and seasonal foods throughout the year, and this has been made possible due to innovative food processing techniques, robust food packaging systems, and different food additives, amongst which antimicrobials play a crucial role in maintaining the overall keeping quality. Antimicrobials are one type of food preservatives (the other is antioxidants) added to food products as a synergistic components of the “multiple hurdle approach” to microbial control.
Asia-Pacific and South America to be the Fastest-growing Markets for Food Antimicrobials
Asia-Pacific and South America are projected to grow above the global average owing to the rapid emergence of food processing industries in the wake of rising urbanization, increased discretionary spending on food products, and growing consumer awareness regarding safe and high quality eatables. Countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, etc. in these two regions are projected to achieve exponential growth owing to rapid end-user industries growth.
Key Developments
• August 2017: Corbion launched a new clean label antimicrobial for meat mold inhibition based on the ingredients like vinegar, ferment blend, citrus flour and natural flavor.
• June 2017: Arjuna Natural Extracts expended its operation in the United States by launching “clean-label” preservatives line based on botanical extracts.
The major players include – BASF SE, DUPONT, SANITIZED AG, BIOCOTE, CLARIANT, STERITOUCH, MILLIKEN CHEMICAL, POLYONE, DUNMORE CORPORATION, LINPAC SENIOR HOLDINGS LIMITED, MICROBAN INTERNATIONAL, MONDI PLC, amongst others.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis
• Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,
Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Food Antimicrobial Additives Market:
- BASF SE
- DuPont
- Sanitized AG
- BioCote
- Clariant
- SteriTouch
- Milliken Chemical
- PolyOne
- Dunmore Corporation
- Linpac Senior Holdings Limited
- Microban International
- Mondi PLC
With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Food Antimicrobial Additives market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
The Global Food Antimicrobial Additives market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Key Developments in the Food Antimicrobial Additives Market:
