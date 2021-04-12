Native Starch Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

Native Starch Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Native Starch Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market. Global Native Starch Market research report 2019 may be a comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. This report focuses on Professional Global Native Starch Market 2019-2025 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Insight

The global native starch market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of around 45% of the market, in 2017. Native starch has several applications in bakery products.

Rise in the Demand for Convenience Foods

Owing to its functional properties of controlling moisture, managing texture, thickening agents, etc., native starch has been gaining popularity across various applications areas. The growth is attributed to the increasing implementation of native starches in ‘on-the-go’ food and beverages products. The increasing demand for convenience food products, owing to their functionality and convenience, is expected to fuel the growth in consumer preference for the native starch market. Low prices of modified starch, coupled with the stringent rules and regulations of governments for the production of starch, pose threats to the growth of the native starch market. Increasing emphasis and implementation on organic native starch is expected to spur the demand for the market, by the end of forecast period.

Growing Applications of Native Starches in Texturizing

Significant investments in R&D for advanced functionalities of food applications are expected to propel the demand for the native starch market. By source, the native starch market has been segmented into wheat, cassava, rice, corn, and other sources. In terms of value, the market share for corn is likely to be dominant in the native starch market, over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market has been further classified into bakery, confectionary, beverages, and other applications. Bakery is projected to be the major segment in terms of application, as the extensive use of native starches as a crucial ingredient improves the nutritional value of food. Additionally, native starch derivatives are used as texturizers, binders, stabilizers, and setting agents in numerous food & beverage processed products.

North America to Dominate the Market’s Growth

The Asia-Pacific market for native starch is gaining prominence, as native starch is used across the food processing industry, as a stabilizer and thickening agent, in various products, such as sauces, desserts, custard, etc. Low production costs coupled with favorable climate for agriculture in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the growth of the regional native starch market. The native starch market is expected to record significant growth in Europe, due to a rise in the consumer preferences for organic food additives. Consumer demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products has also been an influential factor for the growth of the market in this region. The presence of numerous global players in Europe is likely to facilitate the rapid development of the market, over the forecast period.

Key Developments

• October 2017: Cargill Incorporated introduced a new product portfolio of native starches under the brand SimPure, which offers label-friendly products designed for convenience and culinary applications.

• June 2016: Archer Daniel Midlands Company expanded its production capacity of native starch, with the acquisition of Moroccan Sweetener Facility in Casablanca.

The major players include – CARGILL INCORPORATED, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY, INGREDION INCORPORATED, AGRANA INVESTMENT CORP., AMYLCO CORPORATE GROUP, HONEST DERIVATIVES PVT. LTD., UNIVERSAL BIOPOLYMERS, ROQUETTE FRÈRES AND GRAIN PROCESSING CORPORATION, THAI FLOUR CO. LTD, SPAC STARCH PRODUCTS INDIA PVT. LTD, TEREOS STARCH & SWEETENERS, GULSHAN POLYOLS LTD, amongst others.

