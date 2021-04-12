Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Report Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

This report focuses on Professional Global Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market 2021 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape. Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The food grade phosphoric acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The European and North American markets are expected to generate demand since recovering from the economy crisis.

Growing demand for preservative food

Sodium tri-polyphosphate has applications in various end-user industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and cosmetics. The growing demand for preservative food products, especially in urban areas, is driving the food grade phosphoric acid market. The food grade phosphoric acid is used as a food additive in seafood, meat and poultry products for making them firm and smoother. It is also a preservative in fruits juice, vegetable protein drinks and milk products. Thus, the growing demand for food grade phosphoric acid is anticipated to drive the market demand in the end-user industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages and agriculture. Food-grade phosphoric acid is a common food additive that leads to decreased bone mineral density. The adverse effect of food grade phosphoric acid acts as a restraint to the market.

Increasing applications in bakery products

By type, the market is segmented into food-grade phosphoric acid-75% and food-grade phosphoric acid-85%. The food grade phosphoric acid is used to acidify food products like colas and has a tangy taste. It can also be used to make phosphates used in food products, such as cheese, bakery products, yeast, jams, jellies, vegetable oils and refined sugar. The food-grade phosphoric acid salts are combined with baking soda to produce baking powder, a leavening agent found in many baked goods. Breakfast or cereal bars, bottled coffee beverages, flavored waters, and processed meats are other processed foods that may contain food-grade phosphoric acid. Fresh meat and poultry products are enhanced with salt solutions to increase their moisture and flavor. These solutions also contain food-grade phosphoric acid or phosphate salts.

Asia-Pacific dominates the current demand for food-grade phosphoric acid, among all regions, with manufacturing hubs, such as India and China, consistently extending the requirements. The Asia-Pacific food grade phosphoric acid market is expected to grow owing to the growing application industry. China accounts for the largest share in the Asia-Pacific market, of more than 40%, owing to the rising demand from end-user industries like food & beverages.

Major Players: MOSAIC, OCP, GUANGXI QINZHOU CAPITAL SUCCESS CHEMICAL CO. LTD., GUIZHOU U-SHARE MATERIALS CO., LTD., AGREMA.

Key Developments in the Food Grade Phosphoric Acid Market:

October 2017: AkzoNobel revealed that the company is in talks to merge with Axalta Coating Systems

September 2017: DowDuPont merger was successfully completed