Insomnia Treatment Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

The Insomnia Treatment Market is expected to grow, at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period. The insomnia drugs comprise of a wide range of patented drugs as well as generics. The patented drugs hold the larger share of the revenue in developed regions due to better reimbursement policies. On the other hand, generics & branded generics accounted for the largest revenue in developing and underdeveloped regions. Zolpidem is the highest selling insomnia treatment drug, owing to its effectiveness and easy availability. In terms of sales channel distribution, the prescription segment accounted for the largest share of over 80% of the total market revenue in 2017. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to an increase in the use of prescription pharmaceuticals.

Increasing Stress Due to Highly Active Lifestyle of Individuals to Induce a Surge in the Insomnia Treatment Market

In a study published in PMC in 2015 by “Hindawi Journal” (by Timothy Fitzgerald and Jeffrey Vietri), it was revealed that approximately 25% of US adults have conveyed discontent regarding their sleep, of which 10 to 15% claim to experienced insomnia symptoms and 6–10% suffer from insomnia. The study also shows that approximately 70% of patients suffering from partial stages of insomnia also end up reporting insomnia disorder within one year, and 50% of that population continues to suffer from the symptoms for the next three years. The study suggests that insomnia has become one of the most prevalent disorders being reported in the primary care setup. Also, a high comorbidity rate has been observed between insomnia and medical or some psychiatric disorders. These statistics are more or less a direct consequence of the increasing stress due to the current lifestyle of the urban population. The other factors such as side effects due to certain OTC and prescription medication, arthritis, high usage of media devices before sleep, are driving the number of people suffering with insomnia, thus boosting the market growth prospects. Moreover, the growth of psychological conditions and constantly increasing noise levels in the urban areas will also propel the insomnia treatment market, during the forecast period.

Patient Non-Adherence due to Characteristic Side Effects of Sleeping Pills to Impede the growth of Insomnia Treatment Market

Insomnia drugs have certain well recognized characteristic side effects which include, drowsiness, light-headedness, memory loss and poor concentration, hallucinations and nightmares, worsening sleep apnea, drug dependence and addiction and drug interactions. Other serious side effects of insomnia drugs include parasomnia and withdrawal symptoms. The most commonly faced side effect of insomnia drugs is daytime drowsiness in patients. This can cause confusion and thereby hamper simple daily tasks like driving. Decision making and concentration also become challenging. Drugs like zaleplon, zopiclone, and zolpidem which are prescribed for a short duration of 15 to 30 days, can cause delusions or hallucinations in certain patients. Some patients complain of nightmares after using insomnia drugs. In a study published on PMC by “PLOS Journal” in 2015 it was found that in patients suffering from insomnia using prescription insomnia drugs, 39.7% reported non-adherence due to forgetfulness and/or inconvenience. Furthermore, 13.6% of the surveyed population reported being non-adherent due to other adverse effects in US. The above-discussed factor along with misconceptions about the seriousness of insomnia will lead to the restricted growth of the Insomnia Treatment Market.

North America to Maintain Lead as the Largest Shareholder

North America leads the Insomnia Treatment market and accounted for about half of the total market share in 2017. Growing need for sleep disorder treatment in the U.S. and Canada coupled with the growing prevalence of sleep disorders is a driving factor for the market in this region. Along with this, the rise in awareness and high health care spending are also expected to drive the market. Other factors that will promote the demand for insomnia drugs include the high prevalence of this illness among the geriatric population and rapidly growing geriatric population in the US.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Insomnia Treatment Market:

Ebb Therapeutics

Merck & Co.

Mylan N.V.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co.

Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. among others

