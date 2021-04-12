Food Grade Glycerin Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

Food Grade Glycerin Market 2021 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. Food Grade Glycerin report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Food Grade Glycerin future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global food grade glycerin market size was estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). Food grade glycerin has high applications in various consumer products due to it’s functionally and nutritive benefits. In the food and beverage industry it has applications such as food preservatives, sweeteners and also as a humectant.

Lifestyle changes expected to boost the market for Food Grade Glycerin

Food grade glycerin has high applications in the foods & beverage industry as a low-calorie source of lecithin because of its extensive functional benefits. It helps in reducing the viscosity, replaces more expensive ingredients, controls sugar crystallization, helps in the homogeneous mixing of ingredients and most importantly improves shelf life of products. The increasing number of diabetic patients globally is expected to further push manufacture of food products for the usage of glycerin.

Biodiesel Segment is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period

The global glycerin market is segmented on the basis of source into vegetable oils, biodiesel, soaps, synthetic and others. The growing interest in biodiesel fuel from renewable sources of vegetable oil, waste cooking oil and beef tallow has created a market glut of food grade glycerin. Menthol is added to the oil/fat source to produce Biodiesel. The fatty acid portion of the molecule is esterified to biodiesel, and glycerin is produced as a byproduct. Crude glycerin is distilled and purified to a possible 99.5 percent purity with ion exchange resins. The glycerin produced is suitable for food, personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other specialty applications.

Asia-Pacific region Continues to Dominate the Global Food Grade Glycerin Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the significant share in the global food grade glycerin market in 2017, further it is estimated to be the leading market for glycerin growing at a CAGR of over 7.8% during the forecast period. Europe also has significant market share owing to the high demand for high demand for glycerin in the pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care sector.

MAJOR PLAYERS: EMERY OLEOCHEMICALS, IOI OLEOCHEMICALS, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD., KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD, GODREJ INDUSTRIES, CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC, CARGILL INCORPORATED, P&G CHEMICALS, KAO CORPORATION, AVRIL GROUP, THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY (OLIN CORPORATION), CREMER OLEO GMBH & CO. and KG, amongst others.

Key developments

• May 2015: Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK) is buying Emery Oleochemicals GmbH’s oleochemicals assets and business in Düsseldorf, Germany for 40.5 million euros.

