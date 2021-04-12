Safety Programmable Controller Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report | With Covid 19 Analysis

Safety Programmable Controller Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Safety Programmable Controller market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global safety programmable controller market was valued at USD 5.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 8.31 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.45% during 2018-2023. Safety PLCs are going to be used in a variety of industries where the need for automation is rising. In the near future, as more industries move toward automation, PLCs are going to be used more frequently owing to the demand for an efficient business model. Furthermore, as demand for safety in the work environment also increases, the demand for safety PLCs is also set to rise, thereby, boosting the growth of the market.

Increased Adoption of Automation Systems and Safety Awareness is Expected to be Major Market Driver

The increased demand for safety, coupled with industrial automation for avoiding injuries or work fatalities by heavy equipment, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the safety PLC market. Automation or automatic processing systems is used to decrease human intervention and increase the efficiency of the process through optimal utilization of resources. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were a total of 5,190 fatal work injuries recorded in the United States in 2016, a 7% increase from the 4,836 fatal injuries reported in 2015. With this rise, an increasing number of companies are moving towards using expensive but safe safety PLCs .

As the sale of commercial and passenger vehicles has increased in the recent past, key automotive manufacturers are planning capacity additions to the automobiles on a large-scale basis. This factor is expected to raise the demand not only in automation but also in auto components market. This increase in the demand for automotive products is expected to increase the demand for safety PLCs as well.

20-25% of Total Energy Conservation by Employing Automation

Organizations, like Schneider Electric, are marketing automation products for the industry to reduce costs and become as efficient as possible. Automation is expected to reduce energy cost by 70%. To utilize this opportunity to reduce operational costs, companies are expected to use PLCs. However, safety PLCs are seeing an increasing adoption rate compared to the traditional PLCs due to the increased demand for safety, coupled with industrial automation, to avoid injuries or work fatalities by heavy equipment, thereby, boosting the market growth.

The North American Safety Programmable Controller Market is estimated to Grow Swiftly during the Forecast Period

The increasing emphasis on industrial safety and the stringent regulations by various governments, such as EN ISO 13849-1/2, IEC/EN 62061, and IEC 61131, are the factors that will drive the growth of programmable controllers. Certain applications need a skilled workforce to maintain, integrate, and install safety PLC systems, which involve high upfront costs and complex programming. The United States is the largest and the most technologically developed economy in the world, with a positive per capita GDP (USD 51,540 in 2010 to USD 57,466 in 2016). Business firms in the United States enjoy a greater degree of flexibility than businesses in Japan and Western Europe, in terms of innovation and expansion. Canada, on the other hand, even with a weaker GDP per capita (USD 52,500 in 2012 to 42,157 in 2015), is equipped with a high-tech industrial economy. Thus, industries in North America have more disposable income and tend to pay the high upfront cost for the safety of workers.

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Safety Programmable Controller Market:

Rockwell Automation

Treotham

ASTRE Engineering

Siemens AG

ABB Group

SICK Group

Mistubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

IDEC Corporation

Omron Corporation

Leuze electronic GmbH

Key Developments in the Safety Programmable Controller Market:

October 2017 – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it will launch its newest MELSEC iQ-R Series general-purpose programmable controller, the IEC 61508 SIL 2-compliant redundant programmable controller paired with a redundant-function SIL2 CPU set for high performance and extra reliability. To help reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), the system integrates detectors and controllers for monitoring as well as management and a safety programmable controller compliant with international safety standards.