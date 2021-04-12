Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market Trend Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

Solid Tumor Therapeutics report provides AN comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline and business strategy. It conjointly endows with amount of production, Solid Tumor Therapeutics future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization. This report focuses on Professional Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market 2021 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Global "Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market" Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15 during the forecast period.
Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market?
Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market Overview 2021:
The global solid tumor therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Solid tumor therapeutics are pharmaceuticals that specifically treat various cancers, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and others. Solid tumors are an abnormal mass of tissue that usually does not contain cysts or liquid areas.
Increasing Incidence of Cancer
Cancer has a major impact on societies across the world. The most common cancers in 2016 were breast cancer, lung & bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon & rectum cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney & renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer. In 2014, an estimated 15,780 children and adolescents of ages zero to 19 were diagnosed with cancer, and 1,960 died of the disease. In 2012, 14.1 million new cases were reported worldwide. More than four out of 10 new cases of cancer were lung, female breast, bowel or prostate cancer, worldwide. So, this increasing incidence of cancer is driving the solid tumor therapeutics market.
The other factors, such as the increase in demand for POC testing, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers, and the increase in molecular testing are driving the solid tumor therapeutics market.
Price Erosion Due to Generic Competition
The pharmaceutical company, Novartis, has seen a decline in their income due to the competition for their generic drug, Gleevec, in the United States. The generic drug became available in February 2016. The company’s net income fell from USD 2.31 billion to USD 2.01 billion in 2015.
The United States patent for the basic compound for Gleevec expired in July 2015, resulting in one of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ subsidiaries being allowed to sell a generic version of the drug in America from February 2016. Gleevec has already been launched in the United States, while the European launch was in December 2016. The generic copy could harm sales of Novartis’s best-selling drug, which accounts for approximately 24% of its oncology portfolio, and 15% of its pharmaceutical offering. The patent for Pemetrexed expired in Japan and major European countries in December 2015, while the United States patent expired in January 2017. Meanwhile, generics from competitors gaining approvals in Europe and Japan are expected to hamper the drug’s future sales. Ortho Biotech Oncology Research & Development, a member of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, developed the drug, which received the US FDA approval in April 2011. It is protected by two patent licenses and is marketed by another Johnson & Johnson company, Janssen Biotech. A lawsuit was filed against Mylan regarding the filing of an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) with the US FDA for producing a generic version of Zytiga. These generic medicines are hindering the growth of the solid tumor therapeutics market. The other factors, such as expensive procedures and regulatory complications are also hindering the growth of the market.
United States Leads the Market in North America
The United States solid tumor therapeutics market held the largest market share in 2017 in the North American region due to the presence of high-quality healthcare system and modern medical technology in the country. Additionally, the growing awareness about cancer among the public is likely to contribute towards the growth of the solid tumor therapeutics market.
Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Inc.
- Amgen
- Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Baxter International
- Inc.
- Biogen
- Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F.F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
The Global Solid Tumor Therapeutics market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Key Developments in the Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market:
