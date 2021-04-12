Food Gelatin Market Growth Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data to Showing Impressive Growth by Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research | With Covid 19 Analysis

360 Market Updates adds Global Food Gelatin Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more. Food Gelatin Market provides AN in-depth statement on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise knowledge, region-wise knowledge, and country-wise knowledge are offered within the full study. COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global “Food Gelatin Market” Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, Food Gelatin Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of Growing rate during the forecast period. And report provides a complete market overview, a list of top manufactures, the scope of the report, key market trends of the Food Gelatin market, and the main aspect of the report- why do you have to buy this research report? So don’t miss it.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Food Gelatin Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Food Gelatin Market?

Food Gelatin Market Overview 2021:

The global food gelatin market was valued at USD 2162.8 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Among protein, cellulose, starch, and gelatin, researchers selected gelatin as it dissolves well in solution, before gelation process. Gelatine sheets that transform into 3D shapes when placed in water are ways to save on food shipping costs while making them more attractive in market. There has been research for the choice of food material used for the preparation of edible 2D films.

Growing demand for functional and specialty foods

The functional food industry and food supplement sectors is witnessing growth at a faster rate. The specialty food industry is experiencing demand growth, due to increasing consumer preferences for high-quality food products, other factors attributing to the rise in demand inclusion of natural ingredients and sales through specialist outlets. Gelatin base, made of gelatin powder, sugar and, other ingredients, is used in the preparation of artisanal pastry, desserts, and various other specialty food products. Gelatin in hydrolyzed form is used to protein fortify dietary foods. Dried and hydrolyzed gelatin contains over 92% protein. Pure gelatin powder contains no carbohydrates or fats but protein. A one-ounce packet of gelatin powder contains approximately 23 calories and six grams of protein. Gelatin has a unique amino acid arrangement in its sequence and contains relatively high amount of glycine, proline, and alsnine. The presence of biologically active peptide sequences in its primary structure results in gelatin’s bioactivities.

Bakery and confectionary hold the maximum market

The market for gelatin is segmented into source, type and application. Food & beverages account for about 31% of the global gelatin demand. Almost 46% of the world’s gelatin is sourced from pig skin, followed by bovine hides, bones, and other sources such as fish skin. Further, the gelatin sourced from fish and poultry is among the trendy ones and are mostly processed to satisfy the demand of specific religious consumer groups.

Gelatin, based on type, is classified into type A and B., where type A gelatin is used in confectionary and type B in dairy products. The type A gelatin is used as food grade gelatin. There is a growing demand of gelatin in sports drinks, owing to its high protein and low-fat content. Furthermore, the application of gelatin in this segment is projected to accelerate at a high pace.

The food gelatin application is categorized into bakery & confectionery, soups & sauces, meat & fish, dairy & dessert, beverages and others. Bakery & confectionery segment holds the major market share of around 26%. The ‘others’ segment includes reduced fat & margarine products, diet food, cooked and ready meals. Gelatin is used as a texture improver, binding & stabilizing agent in reduced fat spreads, which is increasing at a faster rate.

Europe dominates the global food gelatin market

The European food gelatin market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period. Europe dominates the global food gelatin market, with a share of 38%. Increased consumption of gelatin as a functional and low-calorie diet alternative is the major factor driving the market. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium are the primary market for gelatin consumption. Pig is the major source for gelatin production in Europe(Denmark, Germany, and Spain), which accounts for 44% of the market.

Europe produced 171.3 kilotons of gelatin in 2016, with Western Europe dominating the region. Further, Asia-Pacific has the fastest growing market whereas North America and Europe food gelatin markets are saturated and are expected to witness minimum growth, during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific region, consumers are preferring high protein products, thus, boosting the gelatin market growth. Apart from this, the growth of the poultry market and the increasing number of slaughter houses and marine products manufacturers have offered growth opportunities for food gelatin manufacturers.

Major market players are making strategic acquisitions in more mature and sophisticated markets. Acquiring brands enables diversification and gives these players an accessible stable cash flows and growth opportunities. The global food gelatin market is fragmented with a large number of regional small-medium scale players and key global players

Major Players: GELITA USA Inc., DONGBAO, STERLING, EVERSOURCE GELATIN, FOODCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, PB GELATINS, LUOHE WULONG GELATIN Co., Ltd., NITTA, GELNEX, ITALGELATINE (S.P.A)

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

• Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

